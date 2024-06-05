 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
2023 French Open - Day Ten
2024 French Open TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_ten_paolinirybakinahl_240605.jpg
HLs: Paolini reaches first French Open semifinal
nbc_ten_zverevdeminaur_240605.jpg
HLs: Zverev extends winning streak on way to semis
nbc_ten_lindsayskiingandtennis_240605.jpg
Vonn: Skiing, tennis are ‘very fast chess games’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
2024 French Open men’s singles draw
2023 French Open - Day Ten
2024 French Open TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_ten_paolinirybakinahl_240605.jpg
HLs: Paolini reaches first French Open semifinal
nbc_ten_zverevdeminaur_240605.jpg
HLs: Zverev extends winning streak on way to semis
nbc_ten_lindsayskiingandtennis_240605.jpg
Vonn: Skiing, tennis are ‘very fast chess games’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Andreeva upsets Sabalenka to reach FO semis

June 5, 2024 07:11 PM
Unseeded 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva upset No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 to reach the 2024 French Open semifinal and become the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist since 1997.