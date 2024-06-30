Watch Now
Bhatia a 'ball-striking Jessie' at Rocket Mortgage
Akshay Bhatia has yet to make Bogey through three rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Golf Central analyzes his impeccable ball striking that has him with a share of the lead ahead of the final round.
Rai ‘rolling it great’ seeking first PGA Tour win
Aaron Rai feels he did a "pretty good job" managing the challenges of the third-round conditions at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and his improvement on the green has instilled confidence entering the final round.
Young ‘has the whole package’ right now
The Golf Central crew analyze Cameron Young's performance after Round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, discussing why he could be on the cusp of seeing the hardware start to flow in.
Bhatia feeling comfortable at Rocket Mortgage
Akshay Bhatia discusses his Round 2 showing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, explaining why Detroit Golf Club is a "fun" course to play.
Hull, Hall staying entertained at Dow Championship
Charley Hull and Georgia Hall discuss how they're managing to have fun and embrace each other's company at the Dow Championship from Midland Country Club.
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots from Round 1 of the DP World Tour's 2024 Italian Open in Ravenna, Italy.
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
Will Zalatoris discusses his -6 Round 1 at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, explaining why reps are important for his game and his weekend in Detroit.
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage
Akshay Bhatia fires off a first-round 64 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and is pleased with his play around the greens as he looks to put his focus on the driver ahead of Round 2.
Fowler recaps ‘solid start’ at Rocket Mortgage
Defending champion Rickie Fowler talks over his performance on the first day of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, explaining how he was able to keep things "stress free" in Round 1.
Waugh stepping down as PGA of America CEO
Seth Waugh joins Golf Central alongside PGA of America president John Lindert to explain his decision to step down as the organization's CEO and his plans for the advisor role he is moving into.