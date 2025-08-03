 Skip navigation
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Astros reliever Neris intentionally balks to advance runner from second, then shouts at Red Sox
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Third Round
As he leads big at Wyndham, Cameron Young picturing himself on U.S. Ryder Cup team
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol - Qualifying
Christopher Bell takes accountability for incident with Zane Smith at Indy

nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd3hl_250802.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Third Round
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
Young in driver's seat at Wyndham Championship
nbc_sbk_race1virginia_250802.jpg
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, VIRginia, Race 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Houston Astros
Astros reliever Neris intentionally balks to advance runner from second, then shouts at Red Sox
PGA: Wyndham Championship - Third Round
As he leads big at Wyndham, Cameron Young picturing himself on U.S. Ryder Cup team
NASCAR Cup Series Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol - Qualifying
Christopher Bell takes accountability for incident with Zane Smith at Indy

nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd3hl_250802.jpg
Highlights: Utah Championship, Third Round
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
Young in driver’s seat at Wyndham Championship
nbc_sbk_race1virginia_250802.jpg
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, VIRginia, Race 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Young credits Wyndham success to Ryder Cup hopes

August 2, 2025 08:05 PM
The Golf Central crew looks back on Cameron Young's performance in Round 3 of the Wyndham Championship, after which he said he has Eastlake and the Ryder Cup on his mind.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_charleyhull_250802.jpg
5:35
Hull ‘the one to watch’ at AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamcut_250802.jpg
2:02
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_youngrai_250801.jpg
9:15
Young, Rai top leaderboard at Sedgefield
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_lottiewoad_250801.jpg
5:00
Lottie Woad reflects on her Round 2 performance
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd1hl_250731.jpg
11:43
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, First Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellykordaaiground1_250731.jpg
6:55
HLs: Korda off to decent start at AIG Women’s Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wyndhamleaderhls_250731.jpg
4:37
HLs: Dahmen, Spieth fire off strong at Wyndham
Now Playing
scott_mpx_new.jpg
3:22
Scott off to crucial strong start at Wyndham
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lottiewoadsegment_250731.jpg
7:37
Woad ‘looks so comfortable’ on the LPGA Tour
Now Playing
AIG Women's Open - Media Day
2:54
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
Now Playing

nbc_golf_spiethintv_250730.jpg
12:21
Spieth ‘on the outside looking in’ before Wyndham
nbc_golf_jimmiejohnson_250730.jpg
03:09
Johnson: Golf’s ‘relational aspect’ draws drivers
nbc_golf_aigpressers_250730.jpg
08:00
Royal Porthcrawl ‘a special test’ for LPGA’s best
nbc_golf_tomcousins_250730.jpg
06:08
East Lake Foundation founder Cousins dies at 93
imageID_26535795_copy.jpg
11:31
U.S. faces ‘a lot of questions’ ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_fitzpatrickintv_250729.jpg
05:34
Fitzpatrick not having the season he wants
nbc_golf_nellyandlydia_250729.jpg
10:17
Korda, Ko talk about pressure at AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_tlewreport_250729.jpg
09:21
Heat is on for players ahead of FedEx Cup Playoffs
nbc_golf_whitebarbaree_250729.jpg
06:34
White and Barbaree Jr join sub-60 club in Ottawa
fec_trophy.jpg
05:54
Race to FEC playoffs enters crunch time at Wyndham
lottie_woad_womens_open.jpg
11:46
Nichols: Simply put, Woad ‘wants to be the best’
nbc_golf_ianbakerfinch_250728.jpg
12:04
Baker-Finch: 2025 Masters was ‘an epic movie’
nbc_golf_abbottsegment_250728.jpg
08:14
Woad ‘playing best golf of any woman in the world’
nbc_golf_roundtablediscussion_250728.jpg
11:23
Assessing ‘discrepancy’ for Niemann in major play
nbc_golf_rolappdiscussion_250728.jpg
09:28
What challenges will Rolapp face as PGA Tour CEO?
nbc_golf_gcpodbubble_250727.jpg
06:41
Who helped, hurt cause in FEC rankings?
nbc_golf_fedexbubble_250727.jpg
02:03
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
nbc_golf_kitayamasound_250727.jpg
02:48
Kitayama: Trusting ‘my game’ helped me win 3M Open
nbc_golf_lottiewoadgolfcentral_250727.jpg
05:20
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win
nbc_golf_penske_250726.jpg
01:09
Kitayama ties course record at 3M Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_bhatiaolesen_250726.jpg
07:31
Bhatia, Olesen ride different attitudes to 3M lead
nbc_golf_woadintvreax_250726.jpg
06:02
Woad’s iron play shines at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_golf_outsidelookingin_250725.jpg
06:36
How golfers outside Top 70 have fared at 3M Open
nbc_golf_woadkorda_250725.jpg
05:36
Woad ‘ready for the moment’ in pro debut
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
02:53
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250724.jpg
08:34
Homa, others battle for FedExCup points at 3M
nbc_golf_lottiewoad_250724.jpg
03:24
Woad’s debut turns heads at Women’s Scottish Open
nbc_golf_rominehit_250723.jpg
06:32
Charlie Woods’ recruitment under microscope
woad_raw.jpg
07:21
Woad debuts at Scottish Open this weekend
nbc_golf_bubbleguys_250723.jpg
06:53
3M Open ‘a much needed opportunity’ for points

nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd3hl_250802.jpg
09:19
Highlights: Utah Championship, Third Round
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
01:23
Young in driver’s seat at Wyndham Championship
nbc_sbk_race1virginia_250802.jpg
06:47
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, VIRginia, Race 1
nbc_nas_xfinityiowa_250802.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Iowa on The CW
oly_atwsc_halladaywin_250802.jpg
11:05
Halladay-Lowry legs out 3000m steeplechase win
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd3hl_250802.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
oly_atmsc_rookswin_250802.jpg
09:35
Rooks rockets to men’s 3000m steeplechase victory
oly_atw100h_russelwin_250802.jpg
02:25
Russell claims 100m hurdles crown in Eugene
oly_atm1500_koechwin_250802.jpg
06:38
Koech, Strand, Hocker make up top three in 1500m
oly_atw1500_hiltzwin_250802.jpg
07:03
Hiltz, Johnson, Mackay comprise top three in 1500m
nbc_imsa_mpcroadamerica_250802.jpg
12:48
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Road America
nbc_golf_aigrd3_250802.jpg
11:47
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
oly_atm100_kennywin_250802.jpg
02:14
Bednarek brings it with PB for 100m win in Eugene
oly_wtw100_jeffersonwoodenwin_250802.jpg
02:14
Jefferson-Wooden runs world lead, personal best
oly_atm400_pattersonwin_250802.jpg
02:31
Patterson tops Bailey, McRae in 400m in Eugene
oly_atw400_sydwin_250802.jpg
02:38
McLaughlin-Levrone runs season’s best to win 400m
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_underwater_250802.jpg
03:26
Underwater Cam: Mixed 4x100m freestyle relay
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
04:48
Team USA headlines mixed 4x100m free relay podium
oly_swx4x100f_worlds_teamusa_250802.jpg
09:21
Team USA sets WR in mixed 4x100m free relay
oly_sww800f_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
03:19
Ledecky records most world titles in single event
oly_sww800f_worlds_katieledecky_250802.jpg
13:05
Ledecky bests top rival McIntosh in 800m freestyle
oly_sww800f_worlds_ledeckyintv_250802.jpg
01:25
Ledecky remains the ‘Queen of the 800 free’
oly_sww50bu_worlds_mc_250802.jpg
03:14
Walsh receives gold in medal ceremony for 50m fly
oly_swm100bu_worlds_maxgrousset_250802.jpg
06:24
Grousset grabs gold in men’s 100m butterfly
oly_sww200bk_worlds_kayleemckeown_250802.jpg
08:10
McKeown’s CR in 200m back; Smith, Curzan on podium
oly_swm50f_worlds_cameronmcevoy_250802.jpg
04:39
McEvoy lands world title in 50m free; Alexy bronze
oly_sww50bu_worlds_gretchenwalsh_250802.jpg
03:56
Walsh adds 50m fly world title to 100m crown
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd2hl_250801.jpg
06:28
Highlights: Utah Championship, Second Round
FischInterview.jpg
11:25
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies