 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
Long: Victory celebration at Phoenix was a long time coming
Puerto Rico Open - Final Round
Garnett wins Puerto Rico Open, qualifies for The Players
Cologuard Classic - Final Round
Durant, 59, wins Cologuard Classic as Cink struggles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottieputting_240310.jpg
Scheffler’s putting made the difference at API
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerhl_240310.jpg
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
Long: Victory celebration at Phoenix was a long time coming
Puerto Rico Open - Final Round
Garnett wins Puerto Rico Open, qualifies for The Players
Cologuard Classic - Final Round
Durant, 59, wins Cologuard Classic as Cink struggles

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
nbc_golf_gcpod_scottieputting_240310.jpg
Scheffler’s putting made the difference at API
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerhl_240310.jpg
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'Demands' of The Players make it a premier event

March 10, 2024 09:12 PM
The Golf Central crew discusses their expectations for The Players Championship, analyzing the significance of the event what makes TPC Sawgrass such a difficult place to play.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
6:40
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerhl_240310.jpg
4:08
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240309.jpg
2:56
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wyndamclarktouch_240309.jpg
5:46
Why Clark wasn’t penalized on 18th hole at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerrd3react_240309.jpg
3:46
Scheffler playing ‘top-tier’ golf at Bay Hill
Now Playing
shane_lowry.jpg
4:21
HLs: Scheffler, Lowry co-lead API after Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_gc_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
2:43
Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_gc_schefflerbreakdown_240308__993886.jpg
7:23
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brianharmanintv_240308.jpg
7:27
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerlookin_240308__627465.jpg
4:04
Inside Scheffler’s attempts to improve putting
Now Playing