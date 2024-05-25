 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Two-time PGA Tour winner Murray dies at age 30

May 25, 2024 03:29 PM
Grayson Murray, who earned the second of his two PGA Tour tournament victories at this year's Sony Open, passed away Saturday at the age of 30.
