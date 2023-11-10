Watch Now
Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 1
Watch highlights from round one of the Nedbank Golf Challenge where a star-studded field is lined up to take on the Gary Player Country Club.
Rahm’s decision to opt out of TGL ‘blew up’
Rex and Lav discuss Jon Rahm's decision not to play in the inaugural season of the TGL, the rumor mill of Rahm going to LIV Golf and more.
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the TimberTech Championship.
Van Rooyen gets job done, honors sick friend
Erik van Rooyen took care of business at the World Wide Technology Championship as his best friends is battling melanoma.
Highlights: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Rd 3
The Golf Central crew breaks down the highlights from the third day of action at the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, where players are battling for DP World Tour cards.
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 2
Relive the best shots and moments from the second round of the Timber Tech Championship.
Van Rooyen has ‘a lot to play for’ at WWT Champ.
The Golf Central crew review Erik Van Rooyen's third round at the World Wide Technology Championship and the additional 'inward pressure' playing with thoughts of a sick friend back home.
Villegas’ ‘tough’ work paying off at WWT Champ.
Camilo Villegas is happy to see his 'tough' work paying off as co-leader of the World Wide Technology Championship, and the Golf Central crew discuss how he will push his competitors in the final round.
Highlights: Åberg, 17-year-old Davis in Rd. 1 of WWT
The Golf Central crew take a look at the Round 1 performances of Billy Davis, Lucas Glover and Ludvig Åberg at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.
Villegas ‘kept it in play’ en route to 64 in Rd. 1
Camilo Villegas speaks with Golf Central after his opening round 8-under 64 in the World Wide Technology Championship.