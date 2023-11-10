 Skip navigation
Top News

Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Round One
Els grabs early advantage at Champions finale with 63
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round One
Henderson fires 62 to lead The Annika; Lexi two back
Butterfield Bermuda Championship - Round One
Noren shoots career-best 61 to lead Bermuda Championship

nbc_golf_pga_charlesschwabrd1lites_231109.jpg
Highlight: Charles Schwab Cup Championship Round 1
Gibbs.jpg
Assessing Gibbs’ workload when Montgomery returns
Brock_Purdy.jpg
Can managers expect a Purdy bounce back after bye?

Watch Now

Highlights: Nedbank Golf Challenge, Round 1

November 9, 2023 07:04 PM
Watch highlights from round one of the Nedbank Golf Challenge where a star-studded field is lined up to take on the Gary Player Country Club.
nbc_golf_rahmandtgl_231107.jpg
4:48
Rahm’s decision to opt out of TGL ‘blew up’
nbc_golf_timbertechrd4_231105.jpg
4:02
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_vanrooyenfriend_231105.jpg
3:07
Van Rooyen gets job done, honors sick friend
nbc_golf_gc_rolexchallengetourrd3lites_231104.jpg
1:30
Highlights: Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Rd 3
nbc_golf_gc_timbertechchamprd2lites_231104.jpg
3:42
Highlights: TimberTech Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_vanrooyensound_231104.jpg
2:39
Van Rooyen has ‘a lot to play for’ at WWT Champ.
nbc_golf_gc_villegassounddisc_231104.jpg
4:47
Villegas’ ‘tough’ work paying off at WWT Champ.
World Wide Technology Championship - Round One
2:57
Highlights: Åberg, 17-year-old Davis in Rd. 1 of WWT
nbc_golf_gc_camilovillegasint_231102.jpg
2:18
Villegas ‘kept it in play’ en route to 64 in Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gcpregame_rahmdropouttweet_231102.jpg
5:28
Rahm pulls out of TGL as teams begin to take shape
