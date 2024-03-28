 Skip navigation
Top News

Gerrit Cole
Yankees’ Gerrit Cole placed on 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation
Stephen Strasburg
Nationals place Stephen Strasburg on 60-day injured list
LIV Golf Invitational - Hong Kong - Day Three
Podcast: How Koepka played a role in FSU's big Valspar win

Top Clips

nbc_hky_minnbestgoals_240328.jpg
Minnesota hockey’s best goals of 2024
nbc_nfl_zammitrwccompilation_240328.jpg
Welcome to KC: Rees-Zammit’s Rugby World Cup tries
nbc_gc_schefflerpresser_240328.jpg
Scheffler: I don't put expectations on myself

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

HLs: Zalatoris struggles in Rd. 1 at Houston Open

March 28, 2024 03:45 PM
Take a look at highlights from Peter Malnati and Will Zalatoris during Round 1 of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, where the latter shot a 74 to put him near the bottom of the leaderboard.
nbc_gc_schefflerpresser_240328.jpg
1:32
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself
nbc_gc_mooreintrv_240328.jpg
1:06
Moore ‘happy’ with start at Houston Open
nbc_gc_bhatiasvenssontostimoorehighlights_240328.jpg
2:14
HLs: Moore holds lead after Rd. 1 at Houston Open
nbc_gc_schefflerdiscussion_240328.jpg
5:05
Scheffler’s consistency on display at Houston Open
nbc_gc_schefflerhighlights_240328.jpg
3:28
HLs: Scheffler’s solid Round 1 at Houston Open
nbc_golf_gc_scottieattexaschildrens_240326.jpg
4:20
Scheffler close to ‘unbeatable’ if he putts well
nbc_golf_gcwaltershirleywanginterview_240325.jpg
9:57
Walter, Shirley Wang excited to sponsor LA Champ.
nbc_gc_youngsoundandreaction_240324.jpg
5:21
Young adds another runner-up at Valspar
nbc_gc_maltanireaction_240324.jpg
3:16
Malnati rose to occasion in Valspar Championship
nbc_golf_gc_valsparmalnatihl_240324.jpg
6:07
Highlights: Malnati wins Valspar Championship
