 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

hovland_1920_tourchamp23_d4_trophy_sky.jpg
How Hovland became the complete package, and a FedExCup champ
hovland_1920_tourchamp23_d4_caddie_win.jpg
FedExCup bonus payout: What Hovland and Co. earned
schauffele_1920_tourchamp23_d4_hovland.jpg
Starting-strokes format again costs Schauffele Tour Champ. win

Top Clips

oly_at_worlds_tracktitans_1920x1080_2258838083814.jpg
Top moments: ‘Sensational’ Track and Field Worlds
nbc_golf_gc_rydercupseg_230827.jpg
Bradley, Fowler, more weigh in on Ryder Cup odds
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandintv_230827.jpg
Hovland battles stress en route to Tour Champ. win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

hovland_1920_tourchamp23_d4_trophy_sky.jpg
How Hovland became the complete package, and a FedExCup champ
hovland_1920_tourchamp23_d4_caddie_win.jpg
FedExCup bonus payout: What Hovland and Co. earned
schauffele_1920_tourchamp23_d4_hovland.jpg
Starting-strokes format again costs Schauffele Tour Champ. win

Top Clips

oly_at_worlds_tracktitans_1920x1080_2258838083814.jpg
Top moments: ‘Sensational’ Track and Field Worlds
nbc_golf_gc_rydercupseg_230827.jpg
Bradley, Fowler, more weigh in on Ryder Cup odds
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandintv_230827.jpg
Hovland battles stress en route to Tour Champ. win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hovland 'extraordinary' in Tour Championship win

August 27, 2023 08:50 PM
Golf Central recaps Viktor Hovland's "extraordinary" play en route to winning the Tour Championship and becoming the 2023 FedEx Cup Champion.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_rydercupseg_230827.jpg
5:28
Bradley, Fowler, more weigh in on Ryder Cup odds
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandintv_230827.jpg
3:11
Hovland battles stress en route to Tour Champ. win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schauffelepresser_230827.jpg
2:38
Schauffele: ‘Weird feeling’ shooting 62 and losing
Now Playing
dpczechmastersrd4.jpg
1:28
Highlights: D+D Real Czech Masters, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandintv_230826.jpg
2:28
Hovland’s mindset ahead of Tour Championship final
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roryandschauffelestruggles_230824.jpg
8:31
McIlroy fights through back injury at East Lake
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_lewisrorybackreport_230824.jpg
1:19
McIlroy playing Tour Championship despite injury
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_jonrahmdiscussion_230822.jpg
4:29
Rahm explains his issues with playoff format
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisfredridley_230822.jpg
4:31
Ridley: Koch set an example on and off the course
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewismonahan_230822.jpg
5:53
Monahan, Womack on Koch’s community impact
Now Playing