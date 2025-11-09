Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: A one-bid Big 12?
Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans
What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
WSX 2025 Rd 01 Buenos Aires Ken Roczen styles.jpg
Ken Roczen wins Buenos Aires GP in 2025 WSX opener, Haiden Deegan third in inaugural 450 race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_higgo_251109.jpg
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_golf_bengriffininterview_251109.jpg
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
nbc_nba_rocketsvsbucks_251109.jpg
HLs: Durant, Sengun lead Rockets’ rally over Bucks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Projecting the new College Football Playoff rankings: A one-bid Big 12?
Los Angeles Chargers v Tennessee Titans
What NFL games are on today: Week 10 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times
WSX 2025 Rd 01 Buenos Aires Ken Roczen styles.jpg
Ken Roczen wins Buenos Aires GP in 2025 WSX opener, Haiden Deegan third in inaugural 450 race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_higgo_251109.jpg
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_golf_bengriffininterview_251109.jpg
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
nbc_nba_rocketsvsbucks_251109.jpg
HLs: Durant, Sengun lead Rockets’ rally over Bucks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Griffin rides strong putting to three-win season

November 9, 2025 06:45 PM
The Golf Central crew unpacks Ben Griffin's sneaky-good three-win season, where he's been lighting up the putting greens after changing his approach to 'have more fun' in the short game.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_higgo_251109.jpg
05:20
Takeaways from Higgo, Young in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_golf_lpga_251109.jpg
01:47
How Hataoka navigated improvised playoff in Japan
nbc_golf_mcilroy_251109.jpg
01:36
McIlroy ‘razor sharp’ in final round in Abu Dhabi
nbc_golf_rai_251109.jpg
01:07
Rai stuns in Abu Dhabi playoff win
nbc_golf_aaronraicalvinpeete_251108.jpg
03:16
Rai’s swing, accuracy have shades of Peete
nbc_golf_abudhabihighlights_251108.jpg
03:38
HLs: Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_lpgajapanseg_251107.jpg
01:46
Shin, Hataoka atop TOTO Japan Classic leaderboard
fleetwood_071125.jpg
07:23
Playing well motivates Fleetwood near season’s end
nbc_golf_dunlaptalk_251106.jpg
03:07
Dunlap bucking driving trends in WWT Championship
nbc_golf_roryfleetwoodlowry_251106.jpg
07:23
Rory: New driver felt ‘good’ in Abu Dhabi Round 1
nbc_golf_lpgaroundtablev2_251105.jpg
10:26
Debating the future of the LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_milesrussell_251105.jpg
04:42
Russell on Florida State commitment and more
nbc_golf_joshcarpenter_251105.jpg
11:30
LIV ‘hellbent’ on getting their players to majors
nbc_golf_kirahitdeskreax_251105.jpg
06:38
Ryder Cup representation aplenty in Cabo San Lucas
nbc_golf_clementeintvv2_251105.jpg
06:24
Clemente calls turning pro ‘a long time coming’
nbc_golf_rorypresserreax_251105.jpg
11:11
McIlroy calls LIV’s move to 72 holes ‘peculiar’
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
07:26
Brennan ‘doesn’t hate’ shrinking Tour membership
nbc_golf_gt_lamprechtintv_251029.jpg
10:07
Lamprecht looks forward to everything on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_kaufmanintv_251029.jpg
09:44
Kaufman’s journey from cancer survivor to Q-School
nbc_golf_gcpod_tourcutthroat_251029.jpg
08:24
Would PGA Tour benefit from being more cutthroat?
nbc_golf_gc_brentlyeastlakerd2reax_251029.jpg
08:10
Key storylines from second round of East Lake Cup
nbc_golf_gt_tigerrecordwin_251028.jpg
04:55
Looking back on Tiger’s record-tying Zozo victory
nbc_golf_gt_championsprezintv_251028.jpg
09:51
PGA Tour Champions ready for Tiger Woods
nbc_golf_gc_tsengwinreax_251027.jpg
04:45
Tseng wins Wistron Ladies Open putting left-handed
nbc_golf_gc_brentleyeastlakereport_251027.jpg
04:29
Teams, players, stories to watch at East Lake Cup
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept3_251027.jpg
04:13
Should U.S. bring back Bradley for next Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablept2_251027.jpg
03:36
Will NBA gambling scandal impact sport of golf?
nbc_golf_gunbergholeout_251026.jpg
01:54
‘Goosebumps!': Gumberg secures DP World Tour card
nbc_golf_brennansoundreaxv3_251025.jpg
06:16
Brennan looks impressive in Utah
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd3_251025.jpg
05:16
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 3

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_bengriffininterview_251109.jpg
02:05
Griffin: ‘Pushed myself’ to capture WWT title
nbc_nba_rocketsvsbucks_251109.jpg
02:00
HLs: Durant, Sengun lead Rockets’ rally over Bucks
nbc_nfl_drakemaye_251109.jpg
59
Maye on win over Bucs: ‘Every week we’re fighting’
nbc_nfl_glennpresser_251109.jpg
50
In a ‘league of change’, Glenn blocking out noise
nbc_nfl_cwilliamsft_251109.jpg
04:15
FNIA FaceTime: Johnson has ‘been big’ for Williams
nbc_nfl_tuasound_251109.jpg
01:00
Tua: ‘It’s a special feeling’ to beat the Bills
nbc_pl_lowedown_251109.jpg
05:25
Lowe Down: Liverpool are still in the title race
nbc_pl_update_251109.jpg
11:37
PL Update: Man City put Premier League on notice
nbc_pl_slotinterview_251109.jpg
01:48
Slot: Liverpool ‘were so poor’ in first half
nbc_pl_pepinterview_251109.jpg
01:20
Guardiola: City ‘gave me a good present’ with win
nbc_pl_mw11allgoals_251109.jpg
16:20
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_mcliv_251109.jpg
12:49
Extended HLs: Man City v. Liverpool Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_dokuintv_251109.jpg
57
Dias, Doku react to Man City’s win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_251109.jpg
01:52
Doku’s screamer puts City 3-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_251109.jpg
01:22
Gonzalez blasts Man City 2-0 ahead of Liverpool
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_251109.jpg
01:24
Haaland heads Man City in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_brevnew_251109.jpg
13:23
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Newcastle Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_pepsegment_251109.jpg
02:38
Celebrating Guardiola’s 1,000 games in management
nbc_pl_avlbou_251109.jpg
11:23
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Bournemouth MWK 11
nbc_pl_notleeds_251109.jpg
10:28
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Leeds MWK 11
nbc_pl_forestgoalthreev3_251109.jpg
03:11
Anderson’s penalty gives Forest 3-1 lead v. Leeds
nbc_pl_cpbha_251109.jpg
09:41
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brighton MWK 11
nbc_pl_avlboupostgame_251109.jpg
02:12
Villa ‘back to their best’ in rout of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251109.jpg
01:26
Thiago’s brace gives Bees 3-1 lead over Newcastle
nbc_pl_redcardbregoal_251109.jpg
06:42
Thiago’s penalty gives Bees lead v. 10-man Magpies
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_251109.jpg
01:01
Malen nets Villa’s fourth against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_251109.jpg
01:06
Barkley heads Villa 3-0 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_forestgoaltwo_251109.jpg
01:26
Gibbs-White heads Forest 2-1 in front of Leeds
nbc_pl_bregoal_251109.jpg
01:08
Schade heads Brentford level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_avlgoal2v2_251109.jpg
01:27
Onana doubles Aston Villa’s lead over Bournemouth