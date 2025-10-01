Watch Now
Furyk: US team showed 'a lot of grit' at Ryder Cup
US Ryder Cup vice captain Jim Furyk reflects on his team's near-impossible comeback in the Sunday singles and how to handle the crowd going forward before previewing the 2025 Constellation Furyk and Friends.
Why Solheim Cup doesn’t have the Envelope Rule
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Central to unpack how an Envelope Rule situation would be handled in the Solheim Cup and explain why "the women have this right" before reflecting on Stacy Lewis' storied career.
European Ryder Cup team condemns crowd hostility
Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood all explain why the actions of the Ryder Cup crowd at Bethpage Black were too far despite the fact that the European team was prepared for hostility.
Højgaard: European team has a DNA in Ryder Cup
Todd Lewis reports from the PGA Tour's Sanderson Farms Championship talking to Rasmus Højgaard and Francesco Molinari as well as Brandt Snedeker as they transition from the Ryder Cup to finishing the PGA Tour.
Korda seeks first 2025 win at Lotte Championship
Golf Central examines Nelly Korda's outlook and other key storylines going into the Lotte Championship, which represents the final U.S. stop on the LPGA Tour before it heads overseas for the fall Asian Swing.
Sprague on Ryder Cup crowd control procedures
PGA of America CEO Derek Sprague joins Golf Central to lay out the security procedures at the Ryder Cup and the responses to heckling fans throughout the event.
Lavner: Changing envelope rule a tricky situation
Ryan Lavner joins Golf Central to reflect on the fan issues at Bethpage Black and how it went downhill throughout the course of the Ryder Cup and other talking points coming out of the event.
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
The Golf Central crew unpack Rory McIlroy's response to a series of comments by Bryson DeChambeau and explain how it sets the stage for a fiery showdown in the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
Check out the best shots from the third round of the 2025 Fedex Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche in France.
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 3
Check out the best highlights from the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour's Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship at Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio.