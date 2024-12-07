 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Willy Adames Milwaukee Brewers
Report: Willy Adames, Giants agree on seven-year, $182 million contract
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round Three
Big drives, long putts give Justin Thomas lead over Scottie Scheffler at Hero World Challenge
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round Three
2024 Hero World Challenge: Final-round tee times and pairings

Top Clips

pensketomkim.jpg
Kim cards 12 birdies at Hero World Challenge
oly_aswgs_shiffrininjupdate_241207.jpg
Shiffrin up and walking in recovery from crash
nbc_golf_kimreax_241207.jpg
Kim ‘sharp’ around the Hero World Challenge greens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Willy Adames Milwaukee Brewers
Report: Willy Adames, Giants agree on seven-year, $182 million contract
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round Three
Big drives, long putts give Justin Thomas lead over Scottie Scheffler at Hero World Challenge
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Round Three
2024 Hero World Challenge: Final-round tee times and pairings

Top Clips

pensketomkim.jpg
Kim cards 12 birdies at Hero World Challenge
oly_aswgs_shiffrininjupdate_241207.jpg
Shiffrin up and walking in recovery from crash
nbc_golf_kimreax_241207.jpg
Kim ‘sharp’ around the Hero World Challenge greens

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hot putter leads Thomas atop Hero leaderboard

December 7, 2024 05:20 PM
Golf Central breaks down what went right for Justin Thomas in Round 3 of the PGA Tour's Hero World Challenge, in which putting -- typically a weakness for him -- carried him atop the leaderboard.
Up Next
pensketomkim.jpg
1:19
Kim cards 12 birdies at Hero World Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kimreax_241207.jpg
7:28
Kim ‘sharp’ around the Hero World Challenge greens
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiereax_241207.jpg
5:05
Scheffler must capitalize more in Hero final round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiescheffler_241206.jpg
7:15
Scheffler was ‘in control’ during Hero Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_gc_woods2000_241206.jpg
5:36
Analyzing Tiger’s legendary 2000 season
Now Playing
nbc_gc_grassleagueintrv_241206.jpg
7:11
Grass League showcases ‘high stakes’ par 3 golf
Now Playing
nbc_gc_homahl_241206.jpg
2:16
HLs: Homa struggles at Nedbank Golf Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_justinthomas_241205.jpg
7:01
Thomas off to strong start at Hero World Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiehighlights_241205.jpg
9:44
Scheffler opens Hero strong with new putting grip
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rydercup_241205.jpg
7:52
Chamblee: Pay ‘corrupts’ Ryder Cup participation
Now Playing