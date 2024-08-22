 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship - Round One
Max Homa returns to social media in hopes of finding form
BMW Championship - Round One
BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz
Djokovic and Alcaraz are on opposite sides of the U.S. Open draw and could only meet in the final

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bmwcrd1_240822.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1
nbc_smx_fowler_240822.jpg
Why data suggests Sexton is an ‘unlikely champion’
nbc_smx_30board_240822.jpg
Deegan’s 250MX title; Sexton close to 450MX crown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Championship - Round One
Max Homa returns to social media in hopes of finding form
BMW Championship - Round One
BMW Championship: Round 2 tee times, pairings and how to watch
Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz
Djokovic and Alcaraz are on opposite sides of the U.S. Open draw and could only meet in the final

Top Clips

nbc_golf_bmwcrd1_240822.jpg
Highlights: 2024 BMW Championship, Round 1
nbc_smx_fowler_240822.jpg
Why data suggests Sexton is an ‘unlikely champion’
nbc_smx_30board_240822.jpg
Deegan’s 250MX title; Sexton close to 450MX crown

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How BMW Champ. leader Bradley thrives in elevation

August 22, 2024 06:20 PM
Keegan Bradley leads the BMW Championship, part of the FedExCup Playoffs, in Colorado after shooting 6-under in Round 1. The Golf Central crew analyzes how his game is particularly suited for elevation.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_nicholsonintv_240822.jpg
15:34
Nicklaus reflects on his most iconic golf memories
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_clarkwalkandtalk_240820.jpg
6:14
Clark ready for some home cooking at BMW Champ.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_elevation_240820.jpg
5:12
Elevation will play a factor at BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_240818.jpg
3:14
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
Now Playing
nbc_gc_bubbleboys_240818__626503.jpg
6:25
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_youngint_240818__205325.jpg
3:49
Referee explains rules conversation with Matsuyama
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_matsuyamaint_240818.jpg
2:52
Matsuyama reflects on close FedEx St. Jude victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_fedexrd3_240817.jpg
0:58
How Matsuyama surged ahead in FedEx St. Jude Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_240817.jpg
1:10
Bold change working wonders for Matsuyama
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiesound_240817.jpg
5:24
Scheffler chasing Matsuyama at FedEx St. Jude
Now Playing