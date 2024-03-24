Watch Now
Mitchell 'impressive' at Valspar Championship
The Golf Central crew evaluates Keith Mitchell's performance through three rounds of the Valspar Championship, where he leads the field with one day of play remaining.
Up Next
Evaluating Thomas’ struggles at Valspar
Evaluating Thomas' struggles at Valspar
The Golf Central crew breaks down Justin Thomas' struggles and concentration during Round 3 at the Valspar Championship.
Confident Mitchell vaults atop Valspar leaderboard
Confident Mitchell vaults atop Valspar leaderboard
A confident Keith Mitchell made quite the move in the Valspar Championship on Saturday's Moving Day (presented by Penske), capping it off with a hole-out eagle on 18.
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
Golf Central looks at Stewart Cink's strong performance in Round 2 of the Valspar Championship, while the veteran discusses changes to his game that have proven extremely effective.
Thomas ‘in a great place’ going into Valspar Rd. 3
Thomas 'in a great place' going into Valspar Rd. 3
Justin Thomas looks at what went right and wrong in Round 2 at the 2024 Valspar Championship before the Golf Central crew analyzes his performance and what's ahead this weekend.
Phillips: Valspar Championship Round 2 was a grind
Phillips: Valspar Championship Round 2 was a grind
Chandler Phillips says it was just "one of those days" battling difficult conditions in Round 2 of the Valspar Championship but finds himself in great position entering the weekend.
Highlights: Sullivan atop Singapore leaderboard
Highlights: Sullivan atop Singapore leaderboard
The Golf Central Crew run through highlights from the 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic, where Andy Sullivan and Matthieu Pavon have impressed through two rounds.
Streelman recaps ‘challenging’ Round 2 conditions
Streelman recaps 'challenging' Round 2 conditions
Kevin Streelman discusses the "challenging" conditions in Round 2 of the Valspar Championship while finishing strong with a birdie on No. 18, as well as the back story of his new ball marker.
Thomas: Nice to see patience pay off in Round 1
Thomas: Nice to see patience pay off in Round 1
Justin Thomas shares how we was able to salvage his first round of the Valspar Championship despite not driving the ball well but seeing "patience pay off" while finishing his round strong.
USGA president Perpall ‘excited’ for 2024
USGA president Perpall 'excited' for 2024
USGA's Fred Perpall reflects on the lessons learned in his first year as president, and also looks ahead to his goals for golf in the 2024 season.