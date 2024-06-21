Watch Now
HLs: Korda makes do with 'B-game' in KPMG Rd. 1
Watch the key moments from Nelly Korda's opening-round 3-under 69 in Round 1 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, which sees her one stroke off the lead.
HLs: Thompson takes KPMG lead after Round 1
Watch highlights from Lexi Thompson's opening round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, in which some vintage ball-striking led to a 4-under 68 and a spot atop the leaderboard.
Ko’s career plan ‘changes day by day’
Lydia Ko touches on the areas of focus she is taking into the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, talks about the passionate team around her and looks ahead to the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Could Thompson mimic Brady and continue career?
The Golf Central crew discusses Lexi Thompson's intentions of retiring at the end of this season, debating whether she could pull a Tom Brady and continue golfing beyond 2024.
Analyzing challenges of Sahalee Country Club
The Golf Central crew breaks down the layout of Sahalee Country Club — site of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship — including the tree on No. 11 being removed and the challenges of No. 18.
How Stackhouse, KPMG assist junior golf progress
KPMG ambassador Mariah Stackhouse talks about enhancing junior golf development through the Underrated Golf Tour, for which KPMG is a title sponsor, and working with young golfers.
Lawson: Power of women in sports still growing
Ahead of the KMPG Leadership Summit, Duke women's basketball coach Kara Lawson joins Golf Central to discuss the growth of women in sports and what she's learned from coaching the Blue Devils.
KPMG Women’s PGA contenders based on data
Justin Ray talks about the data he is looking at when predicting who will be successful at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and what he has cooking for the U.S. Solheim Cup team.
Korda to ‘take positives’ from Meijer LPGA Classic
Ahead of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Nelly Korda discusses what went wrong in her recent showing at the Meijer LPGA Classic and how she will adapt to the course at Sahalee Country Club.
Tiger granted exemption for PGA Tour membership
Rex Hoggard details Jay Monahan's memo regarding PGA Tour membership and the lifetime exemption that's being made for Tiger Woods.