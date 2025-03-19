 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: St. John at Butler
Hall of Fame coaches open March Madness together, hoping more history awaits
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brewers settle their shortstop situation by moving Joey Ortiz over from third base
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers acquire Sauer and option Wrobleski as Kershaw goes on 60-day IL

Top Clips

usllogopressconference.jpg
Promotion, relegation coming to American soccer
oly_atm_hollowayatointv_250319.jpg
Holloway driven to World Indoors for history
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: St. John at Butler
Hall of Fame coaches open March Madness together, hoping more history awaits
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Brewers settle their shortstop situation by moving Joey Ortiz over from third base
MLB: Spring Training-San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dodgers acquire Sauer and option Wrobleski as Kershaw goes on 60-day IL

Top Clips

usllogopressconference.jpg
Promotion, relegation coming to American soccer
oly_atm_hollowayatointv_250319.jpg
Holloway driven to World Indoors for history
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Clanton reflects on his 'incredible' year of golf

March 19, 2025 04:52 PM
Luke Clanton joined the media ahead of the Valspar Championship to discuss winning the Seminole Invitational, his hopes to win a National Championship with Florida State, how it felt to secure his PGA Tour card and more.
Up Next
jordan_mpx.jpg
2:58
Improved health not yet translating for Spieth
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sirakintvv2_250318.jpg
7:13
McIlroy, Scheffler ‘no-brainer’ Masters favorites
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250315.jpg
1:50
Cauley shoots 6-under 66 in third round of Players
Now Playing
nbc_gc_henleyint_250309.jpg
10:53
Henley: ‘Consistency led to confidence’ in API win
Now Playing
nbc_gc_henleywin_250309.jpg
7:30
Henley was clutch at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryreax_250308.jpg
4:17
Rory has ‘no momentum’ after tough day at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawaintvandreax_250308.jpg
6:44
Morikawa feels ‘something is clicking’ at Bay Hill
Now Playing
Smyliev2.jpg
2:58
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lowryint_250307.jpg
7:22
Will Lowry hang on to lead at Bay Hill?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250307.jpg
2:14
HLs: Scheffler has challenging day at Bay Hill
Now Playing