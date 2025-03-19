Watch Now
Clanton reflects on his 'incredible' year of golf
Luke Clanton joined the media ahead of the Valspar Championship to discuss winning the Seminole Invitational, his hopes to win a National Championship with Florida State, how it felt to secure his PGA Tour card and more.
Improved health not yet translating for Spieth
There was some optimism that Jordan Spieth's improved health would translate to improved iron play in 2025. So far, that hasn't happened. Paige Mackenzie explains what's gone wrong this year for the 2015 Valspar winner.
McIlroy, Scheffler ‘no-brainer’ Masters favorites
Ron Sirak joins Golf Central to react to Rory McIlroy's Players Championship win, give his early favorites and longshots for The Masters, share the X-factor for Nelly Korda this season and preview some fast LPGA risers.
Cauley shoots 6-under 66 in third round of Players
After suffering serious injuries in a 2018 car crash and barely making the field of this year's Players Championship, Bud Cauley shot an impressive 6-under 66 Saturday to make some noise heading into the final round.
Henley: ‘Consistency led to confidence’ in API win
Russell Henley sits down with the Golf Central crew fresh off his stunning victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he reflects on his path to success, his impressive chip-in, and what led him to this point.
Henley was clutch at Arnold Palmer Invitational
The Golf Central crew discusses Russell Henley's amazing comeback win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, describing how some clutch shots from Henley at the eighth, 14th and 16 holes helped him emerge victorious Sunday.
Rory has ‘no momentum’ after tough day at Bay Hill
Golf Central reacts to Rory McIlroy's disappointing third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where they analyze his struggles with the driver and why he's generally been "off his game" at Bay Hill.
Morikawa feels ‘something is clicking’ at Bay Hill
Golf Central breaks down Collin Morikawa's performance in the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational and how he's playing some of the best golf of his career.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at API
Watch the best moments of Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra during the second round of Arnold Palmer Invitational, including conversations with Kevin Kisner and Justin Thomas.
Will Lowry hang on to lead at Bay Hill?
Shane Lowry discusses his day at the Arnold Palmer Invitational before the Golf Central crew breaks down the 37-year-old's history with leads in his career.