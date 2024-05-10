 Skip navigation
How Korda's streak stacks up to Lopez, Sorenstam

May 10, 2024 06:11 PM
Brandel Chamblee breaks down how Nelly Korda's current winning streak matches up with Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam's runs of dominance.
nbc_golf_gc_deskonrory_240510.jpg
7:43
McIlroy ‘missed opportunities’ at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_gc_wagneronzandershot_240510.jpg
3:40
Breaking down ruling with Schauffele on No. 8
nbc_golf_rorypolicyboard_240509.jpg
11:12
McIlroy joins PGA Tour transaction subcommittee
nbc_golf_rorylitesWFC_240509.jpg
3:09
Highlights: McIlroy starts strong at Quail Hollow
nbc_golf_kordaintv_reax_240509__385657.jpg
7:31
Flawless fundamentals fueling Korda’s run
nbc_golf_zhanghlintv_240509.jpg
4:58
HLs: Zhang ‘dialed in’ in 9-under Cognizant Rd. 1
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_240509.jpg
2:06
Morikawa building trust in his game at Wells Fargo
nbc_golf_gc_lewisreport_240507__302738.jpg
6:16
Rory embracing the fun in golf before Wells Fargo
nbc_golf_gc_romineintv_240506.jpg
5:37
NCAA women’s regionals impacted by severe weather
nbc_golf_gc_whosinform_240506.jpg
3:36
Schauffele trending upward ahead of PGA Champ.
