Top News

Running: Chicago Marathon
An Olympic Marathon Trials that’s not as simple as 1-2-3
Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner does it his way. He chose tennis over skiing and selected his new coaching team
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee, Virginia AGs suing NCAA over NIL-related recruiting rules with Vols under investigation

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bregoal2_240131.jpg
Toney capitalizes on Spurs error to give Bees hope
nbc_pl_goalliv2che0_240131.jpg
Bradley powers Liverpool 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_roto_rbslakers_240131.jpg
Lakers roster can’t be saved with just firing Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

PGA Tour, SSG venture carries potential, questions

January 31, 2024 01:47 PM
Rich Lerner, Johnson Wagner and Paul McGinley discuss their reactions to the PGA Tour's venture with the Strategic Sports Group and look ahead to how this business decision could influence the future.
