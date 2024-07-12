McIlroy 'a little scrappy' in Scottish Open Rd. 2

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISCO Championship - Round Two
Lowest cut on PGA Tour record as Pierceson Coody keeps ISCO Championship lead
Travis Kelce American Century Championship
ACC karaoke champ Travis Kelce reflects on ‘funnest year of my life,’ anticipates Chiefs’ 3-peat quest
Hy-Vee%20INDYCAR%20Race%20Weekend%20-%20Hy-Vee%20Homefront%20250%20-%20Friday_%20July%2012_%202024_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m112037.jpg
‘Slippery Business’ for IndyCar as different track surfaces create slippery situation at Iowa Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kauligrd2_240712.jpg
HLs: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordahlreax_240712.jpg
HLs: Korda’s +1 Amundi Evian Round 2 through 14
nbc_indy_ericssoncrash_240712.jpg
Ericsson crashes out of practice at Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISCO Championship - Round Two
Lowest cut on PGA Tour record as Pierceson Coody keeps ISCO Championship lead
Travis Kelce American Century Championship
ACC karaoke champ Travis Kelce reflects on ‘funnest year of my life,’ anticipates Chiefs’ 3-peat quest
Hy-Vee%20INDYCAR%20Race%20Weekend%20-%20Hy-Vee%20Homefront%20250%20-%20Friday_%20July%2012_%202024_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m112037.jpg
‘Slippery Business’ for IndyCar as different track surfaces create slippery situation at Iowa Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_golf_kauligrd2_240712.jpg
HLs: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_kordahlreax_240712.jpg
HLs: Korda’s +1 Amundi Evian Round 2 through 14
nbc_indy_ericssoncrash_240712.jpg
Ericsson crashes out of practice at Iowa

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy 'a little scrappy' in Scottish Open Rd. 2

July 12, 2024 07:54 PM
Watch highlights from Rory McIlroy's second round of the Genesis Scottish Open and hear from the defending champion after his round.
Up Next
nbc_golf_kauligrd2_240712.jpg
1:48
HLs: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kordahlreax_240712.jpg
2:53
HLs: Korda’s +1 Amundi Evian Round 2 through 14
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kauligrd1_240711.jpg
1:29
Highlights: Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tavalindintv_240711.jpg
4:12
Lindblad ‘not afraid of big stage’ at Evian
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jtgsord1_240711.jpg
7:25
Thomas tops leaderboard at Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_McIlroyGSOrd1_240711.jpg
5:08
McIlroy rebounds at Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_adaptiveceremony_240710.jpg
5:39
Bish, Popert win at U.S. Adaptive Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_adaptivefinalrdhl_240710.jpg
9:27
HLs: Popert, Bish impress at U.S. Adaptive Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_evianpreview_240709.jpg
4:18
Players to watch in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roseveldman_240709.jpg
3:56
Inside Veldman’s inspiring story
Now Playing