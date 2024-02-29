Watch Now
McIlroy off to 'solid start' at Cognizant Classic
Rory McIlroy reflects on his Round 1 performance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches before the Golf Central crew discusses his outlook for the rest of the tournament.
KFT graduates ‘frustrated’ with lack of starts
Brently Romine joins Golf Central to discuss why players from the Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School graduate category lament the lack of starts they are receiving in PGA Tour events and what could be done about it.
Challenges of ‘The Bear Trap’ at PGA National
Paige Mackenzie joins Golf Central to discuss what makes "The Bear Trap" at PGA National so difficult to play and what the treacherous stretch of holes means for golfers at the Cognizant Classic.
Kirk: PGA National Champion Course a ‘great test’
Chris Kirk and Eric Cole relieve their epic playoff at the 2023 Cognizant Classic and discuss what they must do to have a successful outing in 2024.
Nantz discusses Alzheimer’s work, golf love, more
Watch Jim Nantz's full interview on Golf Central, in which the legendary broadcaster discusses his work in fighting Alzheimer's, his passion for golf and much more.
Highlights: Best shots from Mexico Open at Vidanta
Relive some of the best shots and moments from all of the action at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Knapp details road to his first PGA Tour victory
Jake Knapp speaks with the Golf Central crew about his victory at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he reflects on collecting himself after an uneven start and earning his first PGA Tour win.
Knapp faced ‘tough’ final round to win Mexico Open
Golf Central reacts to Jake Knapp's first PGA Tour victory despite facing adversity in the final round and his ability to hold off Sami Valimaki down the stretch.
Highlights: 2024 Magical Kenya Open, Round 4
Look back on the final round from the Magical Kenya Open, where Darius Van Driel takes home the title.
Highlights: 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 4
Our team recaps Round 4 of the Honda LPGA Thailand, where local favorite Patty Tavatanakit pulled out the victory.