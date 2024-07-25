 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
Dylan Cease throws second no-hitter in San Diego Padres history, 3-0 win over Washington Nationals
The 152nd Open - Preview Day Three
How Bryson DeChambeau got Donald Trump to participate in viral YouTube video
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round Three
After Open run, Billy Horschel (illness) withdraws before start of 3M Open

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
cjstroudmailbag.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals
Dylan Cease throws second no-hitter in San Diego Padres history, 3-0 win over Washington Nationals
The 152nd Open - Preview Day Three
How Bryson DeChambeau got Donald Trump to participate in viral YouTube video
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Round Three
After Open run, Billy Horschel (illness) withdraws before start of 3M Open

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
cjstroudmailbag.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Theegala focused on 'tackling course' at 3M open

July 25, 2024 03:10 PM
Sahith Theegala shares his thoughts on beating the golf course at the 3M Open after shooting five under through the first round.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_usjr_240724.jpg
4:49
Brown ‘is going to be a star’ after historic week
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_paigeolyreax_240724.jpg
3:04
Korda, Ko, Saso show ‘variety of styles’ in Paris
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_preolympicssounds_240724.jpg
4:45
Hear from Olympic golf returners ahead of Paris
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_leereax_240724.jpg
5:59
Lee trying new strategies ahead of Canadian Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_horschel_240724.jpg
4:23
Horschel has ‘high confidence’ ahead of 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_keegandaviscup_240724.jpg
2:30
Bradley names Simpson as Ryder Cup vice captain
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_stanleycpckpreview_240723.jpg
4:12
CPKC Women’s Open ‘like the sixth major’ for many
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_cpkc_kangintv_240723.jpg
1:29
Defending CPKC winner Khang ‘hungry for the next’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_3MOfinaupresser_240723.jpg
1:59
Finau ‘never wants to miss’ 3M Open opportunity
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_3MObryanflightdelay_240723.jpg
2:27
Bryan’s road trip to 3M Open was ‘a great time’
Now Playing