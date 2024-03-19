 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
2024 NFL Draft scouting reports: Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, JC Latham highlight OT class
NCAA Football: Clemson at Boston College
Clemson joins Florida State, becomes second school to sue ACC as it seeks to exit conference
Florida Atlantic v Charlotte
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_paigemackenziehit_240319.jpg
Who is primed to succeed at Palos Verdes?
nbc_imsa_sebringpreview_240319.jpg
WTRAndretti’s win, Derani’s crash at Sebring
nbc_roto_footballjeudy_240319.jpg
How does Jeudy fit with Browns in fantasy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
2024 NFL Draft scouting reports: Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, JC Latham highlight OT class
NCAA Football: Clemson at Boston College
Clemson joins Florida State, becomes second school to sue ACC as it seeks to exit conference
Florida Atlantic v Charlotte
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_paigemackenziehit_240319.jpg
Who is primed to succeed at Palos Verdes?
nbc_imsa_sebringpreview_240319.jpg
WTRAndretti’s win, Derani’s crash at Sebring
nbc_roto_footballjeudy_240319.jpg
How does Jeudy fit with Browns in fantasy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Pak always dreamed of hosting an LPGA event

March 19, 2024 04:16 PM
Seri Pak calls in to discuss her excitement to host the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship and looks back on the proudest moments of her career.
Up Next
nbc_golf_paigemackenziehit_240319.jpg
2:37
Who is primed to succeed at Palos Verdes?
Now Playing
GOLF: FEB 15 PGA The Genesis Invitational
7:43
Unpacking PGA Tour player director, PIF meeting
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_schefflersegment_240317.jpg
8:13
Scheffler a ‘virtuoso’ in defending Players title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_monahanresign_Qs_240312.jpg
4:21
Monahan: ‘I am the right person’ to lead PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_arnoldpalmer_240311.jpg
1:32
HLs: Best shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_theplayers_240310.jpg
3:49
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scottiewinsreactions_240310.jpg
6:40
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_arnoldpalmerhl_240310.jpg
4:08
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240309.jpg
2:56
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_wyndamclarktouch_240309.jpg
5:46
Why Clark wasn’t penalized on 18th hole at API
Now Playing