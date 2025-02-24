 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks
Commissioner reduces ban of Wild’s Ryan Hartman from 10 games to 8, but seeks ‘wake-up call’
MLB: San Francisco Giants-Workouts
42-year-old Justin Verlander pitches 2 innings in spring debut for Giants

Top Clips

nbc_moto_t24roczen_250224.jpg
Roczen is the ‘most consistent’ rider in SMX
nbc_moto_t24chasetalk_250224.jpg
‘Bonehead moves’ costed Sexton in Arlington
LukeTheNuke.jpg
Cognizant Classic could be coronation for Clanton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks
Commissioner reduces ban of Wild’s Ryan Hartman from 10 games to 8, but seeks ‘wake-up call’
MLB: San Francisco Giants-Workouts
42-year-old Justin Verlander pitches 2 innings in spring debut for Giants

Top Clips

nbc_moto_t24roczen_250224.jpg
Roczen is the ‘most consistent’ rider in SMX
nbc_moto_t24chasetalk_250224.jpg
‘Bonehead moves’ costed Sexton in Arlington
LukeTheNuke.jpg
Cognizant Classic could be coronation for Clanton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Terrific depth defines Stanford, FSU women's golf

February 24, 2025 05:01 PM
Golf Central details the latest on the Stanford and Florida State women's golf squads, including why the Cardinals boast one of their "deepest" groups and how the Seminoles pose challenges with their one-two punch.
Up Next
LukeTheNuke.jpg
5:00
Cognizant Classic could be coronation for Clanton
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mexopenrd4_250223.jpg
5:42
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_potgieterreax_250222.jpg
5:58
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico
Now Playing
Potgieter_HLs_raw.jpg
4:36
Highlights: Potgieter soars to lead at Mexico Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_trumppgalivmeeting_250220.jpg
9:50
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mexicoopenhit_250220.jpg
8:54
Potential PGA Tour-LIV merger causing ‘stress’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_whitehousemeeting_250220.jpg
8:38
PGA Tour, PIF representatives meet at White House
Now Playing
nbc_golf_knapp_250219.jpg
2:35
Mexico Open brings back fond memories for Knapp
Now Playing
commish.jpg
7:28
LPGA won’t name new commissioner for ‘a while’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcjustinleonardintv_250218.jpg
7:23
Leonard ‘on right track’ after Chubb Classic win
Now Playing