Pendrith plays with confidence on big Moving Day
Taylor Pendrith rose to the occasion on Moving Day (presented by Penske), chipping his way to an 8-under 63 and moving into the lead in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson as he seeks his first career PGA Tour win.
Kim mature beyond his years at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Golf Central looks back at Kris Kim's third round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and discusses the maturity he has displayed in his PGA Tour debut, much similar to the likes of Jordan Spieth and Scottie Scheffler.
Wallace focused and healthy at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Ben Kohles and Matt Wallace discuss their mindset and where they stand going into Sunday's final round of play at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Knapp’s speed control ‘key’ ahead of Nelson Rd. 4
Jake Knapp looks to "stick to the game plan" ahead of the final round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and Golf Central analyzes why his speed control on the greens is "key" to score his second win in his rookie campaign.
Highlights: 2024 Volvo China Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from Round 2 of the DP World Tour's Volvo China Open in Shenzhen, China.
Wallace playing ‘confident’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Golf Central reviews Matt Wallace's best shots from another impressive day of play at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he found proficiency with his wedge in Round 2.
HLs: Day’s short game wows to barely make cut
Jason Day hit some great short-game shots and an unbelievable gotta-have-it putt on 18 to barely make the cut in the PGA Tour's CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Highlights: Spieth misses cut after 1-under Rd. 2
Watch highlights -- and lowlights -- from Jordan Spieth's second round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, which saw him shoot a 1-under 70 that wasn't low enough to make the cut.
Johnson ‘kind of in shock’ by 500-start milestone
Zach Johnson reflects on making his 500th career PGA Tour start in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and credits those around him for making it possible.
Knapp: Nice to ‘steal a few’ long putts in Round 2
On the heels of his second straight 7-under 64, Jake Knapp tells Rex Hoggard about how he carried momentum into Round 2 after a late finish to Round 1, his strong day on the greens and more.