 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 9
Frenchman Anthony Turgis wins tough Tour de France stage on gravel roads, Pogacar keeps the lead
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 - Practice
What to watch for in Chicago Street Race on NBC, Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_stage9finish_240707.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 9 finish
oly24_atwhj_dlparis_mahuchikhWRv2_240707.jpg
Mahuchikh sets new world record in high jump
nbc_cyc_stage9crash_240707.jpg
Vlasov crashes during Stage 9 of Tour de France

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 9
Frenchman Anthony Turgis wins tough Tour de France stage on gravel roads, Pogacar keeps the lead
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 - Practice
What to watch for in Chicago Street Race on NBC, Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_stage9finish_240707.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 9 finish
oly24_atwhj_dlparis_mahuchikhWRv2_240707.jpg
Mahuchikh sets new world record in high jump
nbc_cyc_stage9crash_240707.jpg
Vlasov crashes during Stage 9 of Tour de France

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Team USA earns 15th Arnold Palmer Cup win

July 7, 2024 12:46 PM
After entering the day tied up at 18-18, Team USA pulled away from the International Team to win by 5 points in the 2024 Arnold Palmer Cup to secure their 15th win in the tournament.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_penskemovingday_240706.jpg
1:41
Thompson makes big move at John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmercup_240706.jpg
2:02
USA, International tied after Arnold Palmer Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_thorbjornsenandclanton_240706.jpg
5:40
Clanton, Thorbjornson discuss John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ericcolereax_240706.jpg
6:01
Cole rebounds in Round 3 of John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_thompsondeskreax_240706.jpg
4:45
Thompson maximized ‘a few good breaks’ in Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jordanspiethintv_240706.jpg
1:55
Spieth reflects on Round 3 of John Deere Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhighlights_240706.jpg
2:29
Highlights: BMW International Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_letfinalrdhl_240705.jpg
2:13
Highlights: Maguire wins first LET event
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spiethsound_240705.jpg
4:06
Spieth focusing on improvement at John Deere
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spiethrd2_240705.jpg
6:12
HLs: Spieth flashes brilliance in JDC Round 2
Now Playing