Top News

ATHLETICS-FRA-INDOOR
Grant Holloway, Tia Jones run hurdles world records at USATF Indoor Champs
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the third round of the Genesis
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Spieth DQ’d after signing incorrect scorecard at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_cantlaygenesisleadeax_240216.jpg
Leader Cantlay feeling ‘comfortable’ at Riviera
oly_ssm500_worlds_jordanstolz_240216.jpg
Stolz maintains dominance in men’s 500m at worlds
tiger.jpg
Tiger carted off; WDs from Genesis Invitational

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

ATHLETICS-FRA-INDOOR
Grant Holloway, Tia Jones run hurdles world records at USATF Indoor Champs
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the third round of the Genesis
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Spieth DQ’d after signing incorrect scorecard at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_cantlaygenesisleadeax_240216.jpg
Leader Cantlay feeling ‘comfortable’ at Riviera
oly_ssm500_worlds_jordanstolz_240216.jpg
Stolz maintains dominance in men’s 500m at worlds
tiger.jpg
Tiger carted off; WDs from Genesis Invitational

How much will withdrawal set Tiger back?

February 16, 2024 08:16 PM
The Golf Central crew reacts to Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational withdrawal, calling it a "small bump in the road" because it wasn't due to physical injury but questioning whether he can still win on the PGA Tour.
nbc_golf_gc_cantlaygenesisleadeax_240216.jpg
6:04
Leader Cantlay feeling ‘comfortable’ at Riviera
nbc_golf_gc_roryrd1genesishl_240215.jpg
1:57
McIlroy 3-over in Genesis Invitational Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsrd1reax_240215__710234.jpg
13:50
Tiger’s Genesis Round 1 ‘overall positive’
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsankle_240214.jpg
4:40
Tiger appears pain-free in Genesis practice round
nbc_golf_gc_tigerpresserreact_240214.jpg
6:21
Tiger a ‘diplomat’ on SSG, PIF in Genesis presser
nbc_golf_gc_tigerpresserfull_240214.jpg
23:31
Tiger talks Riviera, PGA Tour, more before Genesis
nbc_golf_gt_tigeronssgandpif_240214.jpg
2:05
Tiger: SSG can improve PGA Tour in needed ways
nbc_golf_gc_finaumcilroy_240213.jpg
5:31
McIlroy, Finau excited to be back at Riviera
nbc_golf_gc_jordanspieth_240210.jpg
7:24
Spieth, Theegala ‘trading haymakers’ in Phoenix
nbc_golf_schefflerround2_240209.jpg
4:39
Analyzing Scheffler’s putting at WM Phoenix Open
