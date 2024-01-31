 Skip navigation
Top News

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner does it his way. He chose tennis over skiing and selected his new coaching team
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee, Virginia AGs suing NCAA over NIL-related recruiting rules with Vols under investigation
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum entry list

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoalalvarez2nd_240141.jpg
Alvarez’s brace gives Man City 2-0 lead v. Burnley
nbc_pl_bregoal1_240131.jpg
Maupay gets Brentford 1-0 in front of Tottenham
nbc_pl_mcgoalalvarez_240131.jpg
Alvarez heads Manchester City in front of Burnley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tour announces $3 billion investment from SSG

January 31, 2024 01:44 PM
Rich Lerner, Todd Lewis and Rex Hoggard join Golf Central to discuss the PGA Tour's recent deal with Strategic Sports Group, which is a financial and strategic investment from SSG of up to $3 billion.
nbc_golf_gc_roryintvv2_240130.jpg
10:00
McIlroy discusses significance of Arnie Award
nbc_golf_gc_dunlapintvandreax_240130__285354.jpg
9:43
Dunlap from Pebble: ‘Could be in school right now’
nbc_golf_gc_pebblesound_240128.jpg
2:19
Pebble Beach will be ‘a lot different’ this year
nbc_golf_gc_kordadisc_240128.jpg
4:23
Korda’s resilience at LPGA Drive On Championship
nbc_gc_jaegerdiscussion_240127.jpg
4:28
Jaegar’s ‘fearless’ driving helped him at Farmers
nbc_gc_pavoninterview_240127.jpg
4:01
Pavon: ‘I had an entire country behind me’
nbc_gc_pavonbreakdown_240127.jpg
7:55
Pavon gets life-changing win at the Farmers’
nbc_golf_gc_chambleeondunlap_240125.jpg
3:36
Dunlap able to handle spotlight amid rise to pro
nbc_golf_gc_finauballspeed_240124.jpg
2:40
Finau recapturing ball speed at Farmers Insurance
nbc_golf_gc_cantlayanalysis_240124.jpg
3:18
Cantlay’s 2024 outlook centered around majors
