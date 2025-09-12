Watch Now
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
With Ben Griffin, J.J. Spaun, and other U.S. Ryder Cup rookies excelling at the 2025 Procore Championship, Golf Central shares why their strong play and unity should "alleviate" any concerns captain Keegan Bradley has.
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
Golf Central hears from Corey Pereira, who was a surprise Monday qualifier for the Procore Championship and shares what makes Silverado Resort so sentimental for him and his late wife, who died from cancer in June.
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
The Golf Central crew looks back on the best (and worst) moments from Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun and Russell Henley's opening round at the Procore Championship ahead of their appearances in the 2025 Ryder Cup.
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
Paul McGinley chats with Ryan Lavner about his time captaining the European Ryder Cup team, the weight captains bear while leading rosters, and the nuanced challenges they must collectively overcome.
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
World Golf Hall of Famer and 1999 United States Ryder Cup captain Ben Crenshaw joins Golf Central to reflect on the thrills of the 1999 tournament, how he crafted the U.S. roster, and how the captain role has evolved.
Oregon’s Romero ‘destined for big things’ in 2025
Steve Burkowski discusses the strengths of Stanford entering the 2025 women's collegiate golf season and why Oregon's Kiara Romero is "destined for big things" in 2025.
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men’s golf
Steve Burkowski joins Damon Hack to break down the college golf season with the Folds of Honor Collegiate underway and highlights universities and players to watch this year.
DeChambeau’s Walker Cup presence was ‘cool to see’
Brentley Romine shares his thoughts on the United States beating Great Britain & Ireland for their fifth consecutive victory in the Walker Cup, explaining how golf star Bryson DeChambeau's support helped the Americans.
Smith: ‘Couldn’t ask for better’ Walker Cup team
Hear from Team USA Walker Cup captain Nathan Smith about his squad's winning effort at Cypress Point and key players including Stewart Hagestad and Preston Stout before Golf Central examines how GB&I can get on track.
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a ‘special place’
Brentley Romine talks with 34-year-old Stewart Hagestad about his expectations for his fifth Walker Cup and his thoughts on Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, before Hagestad tests out the firm green at the 15th hole.
Poulter: First hole-in-one was ‘really special’
Brentley Romine walks and talks with Luke Poulter, discussing his first hole-in-one, his recovery from a back injury, his rise to stardom, his thoughts on Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, his father, Ian, and more.