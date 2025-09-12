U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_krogerqueenrd2_250912.jpg
Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul chasing Chanettee Wannasaen at Kroger Queen City
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Bristol starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger wins 1st NASCAR Cup pole since 2015
SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Chase Sexton Jett Lawrence at the gate.jpg
Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_krogerqueenrd2_250912.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_krogerqueenrd2_250912.jpg
Charley Hull, Jeeno Thitikul chasing Chanettee Wannasaen at Kroger Queen City
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Bristol starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger wins 1st NASCAR Cup pole since 2015
SMX 2025 Rd 02 St Louis Chase Sexton Jett Lawrence at the gate.jpg
Chase Sexton tops St. Louis SuperMotocross practice, Jett Lawrence lands fourth on the chart
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_krogerqueenrd2_250912.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore

September 12, 2025 07:18 PM
With Ben Griffin, J.J. Spaun, and other U.S. Ryder Cup rookies excelling at the 2025 Procore Championship, Golf Central shares why their strong play and unity should "alleviate" any concerns captain Keegan Bradley has.
Up Next
nbc_golf_coreypereira_250911.jpg
2:20
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
Now Playing
nbc_golf_grouphighlights_250911.jpg
4:34
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
Now Playing
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
9:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
Now Playing
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
11:52
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_top10womens_250908.jpg
3:54
Oregon’s Romero ‘destined for big things’ in 2025
Now Playing
ben_james.jpg
6:02
Eyes on Oklahoma State, James in NCAA men’s golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rominehit_250907.jpg
4:12
DeChambeau’s Walker Cup presence was ‘cool to see’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_uswinreax_250907.jpg
7:52
Smith: ‘Couldn’t ask for better’ Walker Cup team
Now Playing
nbc_golf_stewarthagestad_250905.jpg
4:51
Hagestad: Cypress Point Club is a ‘special place’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lukepoulter_250905.jpg
8:33
Poulter: First hole-in-one was ‘really special’
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
05:24
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_yanawilson_250910.jpg
04:59
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_larrynelson_250910.jpg
10:48
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
nbc_golf_scottieryder_250910.jpg
08:06
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250910.jpg
05:46
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
09:13
Bradley embracing ‘captain mode’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodryderpicks_250910.jpg
10:01
Predicting 2025 Ryder Cup pairings for U.S. team
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250909.jpg
04:08
Procore Champ. ‘feels like a combine’ for Team USA
nbc_golf_rorymcilroybmwpga_250909.jpg
04:33
Rory’s comments could point to global influx
nbc_golf_europerydercupteam_250909.jpg
05:24
BMW PGA ‘important’ for European Ryder Cup team
nbc_golf_gt_ewanmurray_250908.jpg
09:32
McIlroy having ‘the best season of his career’
nbc_golf_gt_malbierecap_250908.jpg
10:12
Maltbie: 50th Walker Cup was unforgettable
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_250908.jpg
09:35
Should Team Europe be favored in the Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_womfohrd1_250909.jpg
07:21
HLs: Women’s Folds of Honor Collegiate, Round 1
nbc_golf_walkercupd1am_250906.jpg
07:58
Highlights: 2025 Walker Cup, Day 1 foursomes
nbc_golf_walkerpreview_250904.jpg
02:01
Previewing the historic Walker Cup
nbc_golf_golfchannelgames_250903.jpg
12:34
Rory, Scheffler to headline the Golf Channel Games
nbc_golf_lukedonaldintv_250901.jpg
09:58
Donald learning from road Ryder Cup victories
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round
09:35
Hovland’s struggles will fuel him at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_jonrahmpick_250901.jpg
04:13
Rahm excited for New York fans at Bethpage
nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
06:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
04:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
nbc_golf_rydercuppicks_250830.jpg
02:47
Who will Donald pick for European Ryder Cup team?
FM_2_raw.jpg
03:08
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pgatourkapaluav3_250829_720x405_2447680579660.jpg
04:27
Kapalua shut down raises concerns about Sentry
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250829.jpg
02:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
nbc_golf_thitikul_250829.jpg
05:38
Thitikul’s intangibles powered rise to world No. 1
nbc_golf_nelly_250828.jpg
05:41
Nelly seeking first win of 2025 at FM Championship
BenGriffinLPL.jpg
03:14
Griffin, Young realized potential in 2025
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250827.jpg
07:36
Will fans hold Bradley’s picks against him?

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_krogerqueenrd2_250912.jpg
08:10
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
oly_atm1500_worlds_previewv3.jpg
03:05
Hocker, Ingebrigtsen, Laros headline worlds 1500m
KennyBPushesNoahL.jpg
02:44
Lyles, Bednarek renew rivalry in 200m at worlds
oly_atw400_worlds_previewv2.jpg
03:08
Challenge awaits McLaughlin-Levrone in worlds 400m
nbc_wnba_angelseg_250912.jpg
11:18
Will the Chicago Sky trade Reese?
oly_at_worlds_fullpreviewv2.jpg
06:21
Worlds Preview: Top storylines, athletes, events
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_wnba_playoffspreview_250912.jpg
21:38
Previewing the 2025 WNBA Playoffs
nbc_dls_matthewberry_250912.jpg
04:03
Berry gives fantasy football advice to Le Batard
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
nbc_dls_floridafootball_250912.jpg
05:33
‘Burden of expectations’ make Florida a tough job
nbc_roto_juansoto_250912.jpg
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
nbc_roto_ragans_250912.jpg
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
anthony_volpe.jpg
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
nbc_roto_kraftnews_250912.jpg
01:12
Kraft could be the go-to pass catcher in Green Bay
nbc_roto_ekelernews_250912.jpg
01:25
Ekeler’s injury opens opportunities for other RBs
nbc_roto_reednews_250912.jpg
01:16
Reed facing long absence with broken collarbone
nbc_roto_bowersnews_250912.jpg
01:03
Will Bowers’ knee affect fantasy outlook vs. LAC?
nbc_nas_bristolpromo_250912.jpg
01:12
Respect will be earned at Bristol Motor Speedway
nbc_ffhh_whatontap_250912.jpg
10:23
Answering Start/Sit questions for Week 2
packersjerseywhitelove.jpg
13:08
Dameshek: Packers TNF uniforms looked ‘unfinished’
nbc_dps_packerscommandersrecap_250912.jpg
06:24
GB has ‘everyone’s attention’ after 2-0 start
nbc_golf_bmwr2_250912.jpg
10:39
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
rahm.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Jon Rahm
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250912.jpg
02:58
Brown a betting target vs. Eagles as top WR for KC
nbc_ffhh_flex_250912.jpg
05:27
Flexual Frustration: Flex questions for Week 2
nbc_dls_pablo_250912.jpg
13:50
Torre on Leonard story: ‘We did it the right way’
nbc_ffhh_judkins_250912.jpg
01:44
Where does Judkins fit into Browns backfield?
nbc_ffhh_austinekeler_250912.jpg
02:22
Reviewing Commanders backfield with Ekeler injury
nbc_ffhh_commandersoffense_250912.jpg
04:44
Not worried about WAS offense, Jayden Daniels