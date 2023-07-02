 Skip navigation
Golf Videos

nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
02:32
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
Rickie Fowler recaps his impressive outing in Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he leads the field heading into Sunday.
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
11:54
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.
nbc_golf_pga_malnatieagle_230701.jpg
29
Malnati caps hot start with eagle putt
Peter Malnati drains an eagle putt on No. 4 to take the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
01:41
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Rickie Fowler connects with perhaps his biggest fan, Mohawk Bob, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Fowler also reflects on his strong performance through the first two rounds and looks ahead to the weekend.
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
05:18
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
The Golf Central crew analyzes the strong play of Collin Morikawa, who is tied for fifth entering Round 3 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and appears to be trending upwards entering the weekend.
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
54
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC
Watch as Rickie Fowler chips in for eagle at the par-5 No. 17 hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
nbc_golf_pga_taylormooreintv_230630.jpg
01:55
Moore building confidence entering weekend at RMC
After two rounds of play, Taylor Moore sits tied atop the leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic entering the weekend at Detroit Golf Club.
nbc_golf_pga_seabournmoment_230630.jpg
52
Moore tied for Rocket Mortgage lead after Round 2
In this edition of Seabourn This Is Your Moment, Taylor Moore shot 13-under across the first two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to finish atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend.
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
07:06
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of action at the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd1hl_230629.jpg
07:17
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.
nbc_golf_pga_ludvigabergintv_230629.jpg
01:47
Aberg embracing packed schedule
Ludvig Aberg reflects on his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic as well as a busy couple of weeks in his life.
nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
03:31
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
NHL All-Star Joe Pavelski shares his excitement ahead of the U.S. Senior Open to be played at SentryWorld Golf Course in his home state of Wisconsin and describes what it means to the local community.
nbc_golf_gc_jaydadookie_230628.jpg
03:03
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole
Jayda Dookie joins Golf Central to talk about her path in becoming the first female caddie at Seminole Golf Club and what skills she will take with her to Michigan State on a $125,000 golf-related scholarship.
nbc_golf_gcpod_gthit_230628_1920x1080_2238755907977.jpg
04:17
Breaking down golfers on U.S. Ryder Cup bubble
The Golf Channel podcast evaluates players like Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and more on the bubble for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
nbc_golf_gt_collinmorikawaintv_230628.jpg
02:47
Morikawa eager to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic
Collin Morikawa explains why he chose to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time this year and details his strategy for the tournament.
nbc_golf_gt_justinthomaspresser_230628.jpg
06:13
Thomas: ‘One step at a time’ mindset for RMC
Justin Thomas discusses how he’s approaching the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend amidst his difficult season thus far and how he’s managing to stay focused while sitting at an unfamiliar spot in the rankings.
nbc_golf_gt_johnfeinsteinintv_230628.jpg
07:27
John Feinstein authors new book: FEHERTY
John Feinstein discusses his new book: “FEHERTY, The Remarkably Funny and Tragic Journey of Golf’s David Feherty.”
nbc_golf_gt_peterjacobsen_230628.jpg
10:41
Jacobsen previews U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld
Peter Jacobsen tells golf fans what they should know about SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin ahead of the U.S. Senior Open Championship, something he describes as a “legit course” and a throwback to U.S. Open days.
nbc_golf_gt_rickiefowlerintv_230628.jpg
03:53
Fowler: ‘Building momentum’ is key going into RMC
Rickie Fowler catches up with Steve Burkowski in Detroit at the Rocket Mortgage Classic where he explains his mindset going into the tournament.
nbc_golf_gt_keeganbradleyintv_230628.jpg
07:39
Bradley relishing PGA Tour win at Travelers
Keegan Bradley shares his biggest takeaways after winning the Travelers, relishing the opportunity to walk up No. 18 with a three-shot lead, a surreal moment and something he had dreamed about since he was young.
nbc_golf_gt_zachblairintv_230628.jpg
08:21
Blair rides momentum from career-best at Travelers
Zac Blair recaps his performance at the Travelers, where he was runner-up to Keegan Bradley for his best finish on the PGA Tour, discusses his injury layoff and recovery, and his interest in golf course architecture.
nbc_golf_gt_annadavis_230628.jpg
07:32
Davis earns U.S. Women’s Open spot at Pebble Beach
Anna Davis will be teeing it up at Pebble Beach for the U.S. Women’s Open after making it through final qualifying. She talks about how excited and comfortable she is to be playing a tournament so close to home.
nbc_golf_gt_pgastatement_230628.jpg
10:49
PGA Tour players have voting power on final deal
Following a policy board meeting, a statement was released that PGA Tour players will have final approval of any potential future agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, putting power firmly in the hands of players.
nbc_golf_gc_stevestricker_230627.jpg
07:10
Stricker’s ‘full circle’ moment at Senior Open
The Golf Central team discusses how Steve Stricker has “flipped a switch” in the PGA Tour Champions this season and the significance of Stricker returning to Wisconsin to play.
nbc_golf_gc_finaudisc_230627.jpg
04:32
How new mindset took Finau’s game to another level
Tripp Isenhour joins the Golf Central crew to discuss how Tony Finau’s change in mindset has helped elevate his game, though he still could use a “career-defining” win to reach new heights.
nbc_golf_gc_tonyfinau_230627.jpg
03:38
Finau details changes to game that’s led to wins
Tony Finau shares the adjustments he’s made that has led to his recent success on the golf course.
nbc_golf_gc_courseupdate_230627.jpg
02:12
Rocket Mortgage Classic course impacted by storm
Steve Burkowski provides an update on the course conditions at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic after a storm hit the Detroit area.
nbc_golf_gt_harringtonintv_230627.jpg
09:38
Harrington to defend title at U.S. Senior Open
Padraig Harrington shares the key to his Dick’s Sporting Goods Open victory with the Golf Today crew, and his perspective when it comes to defending his title at this week’s U.S. Senior Open.
nbc_golf_theninetopshots_230627.jpg
03:14
The Nine: Standouts from Travelers Championship
The Golf Today crew ranks the nine best shots from the week in the world of golf, including action from the Travelers Championship and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.c
nbc_golf_gt_gordonsargent_230627.jpg
05:49
Sargent excited for Rocket Mortgage Classic
2022 NCAA DI champion Gordon Sargent joins Golf Today to recap his recent success and previews the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
