Golf Videos

Rickie Fowler recaps his impressive outing in Round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he leads the field heading into Sunday.
Check out the best shots and moments from the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.
Peter Malnati drains an eagle putt on No. 4 to take the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Rickie Fowler connects with perhaps his biggest fan, Mohawk Bob, at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Fowler also reflects on his strong performance through the first two rounds and looks ahead to the weekend.
The Golf Central crew analyzes the strong play of Collin Morikawa, who is tied for fifth entering Round 3 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and appears to be trending upwards entering the weekend.
Watch as Rickie Fowler chips in for eagle at the par-5 No. 17 hole at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
After two rounds of play, Taylor Moore sits tied atop the leaderboard at the Rocket Mortgage Classic entering the weekend at Detroit Golf Club.
In this edition of Seabourn This Is Your Moment, Taylor Moore shot 13-under across the first two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to finish atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend.
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of action at the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.
Check out the best shots and moments from the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic from Detroit Golf Club.
Ludvig Aberg reflects on his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic as well as a busy couple of weeks in his life.
NHL All-Star Joe Pavelski shares his excitement ahead of the U.S. Senior Open to be played at SentryWorld Golf Course in his home state of Wisconsin and describes what it means to the local community.
Jayda Dookie joins Golf Central to talk about her path in becoming the first female caddie at Seminole Golf Club and what skills she will take with her to Michigan State on a $125,000 golf-related scholarship.
The Golf Channel podcast evaluates players like Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and more on the bubble for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Collin Morikawa explains why he chose to play in the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time this year and details his strategy for the tournament.
Justin Thomas discusses how he’s approaching the Rocket Mortgage Classic this weekend amidst his difficult season thus far and how he’s managing to stay focused while sitting at an unfamiliar spot in the rankings.
John Feinstein discusses his new book: “FEHERTY, The Remarkably Funny and Tragic Journey of Golf’s David Feherty.”
Peter Jacobsen tells golf fans what they should know about SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin ahead of the U.S. Senior Open Championship, something he describes as a “legit course” and a throwback to U.S. Open days.
Rickie Fowler catches up with Steve Burkowski in Detroit at the Rocket Mortgage Classic where he explains his mindset going into the tournament.
Keegan Bradley shares his biggest takeaways after winning the Travelers, relishing the opportunity to walk up No. 18 with a three-shot lead, a surreal moment and something he had dreamed about since he was young.
Zac Blair recaps his performance at the Travelers, where he was runner-up to Keegan Bradley for his best finish on the PGA Tour, discusses his injury layoff and recovery, and his interest in golf course architecture.
Anna Davis will be teeing it up at Pebble Beach for the U.S. Women’s Open after making it through final qualifying. She talks about how excited and comfortable she is to be playing a tournament so close to home.
Following a policy board meeting, a statement was released that PGA Tour players will have final approval of any potential future agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, putting power firmly in the hands of players.
The Golf Central team discusses how Steve Stricker has “flipped a switch” in the PGA Tour Champions this season and the significance of Stricker returning to Wisconsin to play.
Tripp Isenhour joins the Golf Central crew to discuss how Tony Finau’s change in mindset has helped elevate his game, though he still could use a “career-defining” win to reach new heights.
Tony Finau shares the adjustments he’s made that has led to his recent success on the golf course.
Steve Burkowski provides an update on the course conditions at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic after a storm hit the Detroit area.
Padraig Harrington shares the key to his Dick’s Sporting Goods Open victory with the Golf Today crew, and his perspective when it comes to defending his title at this week’s U.S. Senior Open.
The Golf Today crew ranks the nine best shots from the week in the world of golf, including action from the Travelers Championship and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.c
2022 NCAA DI champion Gordon Sargent joins Golf Today to recap his recent success and previews the Rocket Mortgage Classic.