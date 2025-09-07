Watch Now
Cabrera Bello hits final-round ace at Irish Open
Rafa Cabrera Bello’s hole-in-one on No. 3 gave him a huge boost as he pursues the victory at The K Club.
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 3
Watch the top highlights from Round 3 of the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club in Kildare, Ireland.
Gusts were ‘hard to judge’ for McIlroy in Round 3
Rory McIlroy felt he gave himself enough chances to keep pace with the leaders at the Irish Open, but late gusts were "hard to judge" in Round 3 despite sitting T4 entering the final round.
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 2
Watch second-round highlights from the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club in Kildare, Ireland.
Rory ‘close enough’ to chase Irish Open leaders
Rory McIlroy bounced back with a bogey-free 66 in Round 2 of the Irish Open, and he recaps his round while highlighting the fan support at The K Club.
Highlights: Amgen Irish Open, Round 1
Watch first-round highlights from the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club in Kildare, Ireland.
McIlroy ‘pretty encouraged’ despite Round 1 score
Bogeys on two of the last three holes led to a "disappointing" end to Round 1 for Rory McIlroy at the Irish Open, but he feels he played better than what he showed on the scorecard.
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
Matt Wallace showed some serious emotion when asked about the Ryder Cup after finishing tied for second at the Omega European Masters. Wallace is hoping to be one of Luke Donald's six captain's picks for Team Europe.
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
Check out the best shots from the final round of the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.