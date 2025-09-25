Skip navigation
Luke Donald says opening ceremony money comment 'wasn't directed at the U.S.'
,
,
RJ Hampshire replaces Chase Sexton on MXoN team, Haiden Deegan will attempt to ride
,
,
Punch Shot: 45th Ryder Cup predictions, from winning team and score to man of the match
,
,
U.S. Team 'galvanized' after Donald comments
Wagner tries Tiger's flop shot on Bethpage's 17th
Jett shows strength under pressure in title races
Luke Donald says opening ceremony money comment ‘wasn’t directed at the U.S.’
,
,
RJ Hampshire replaces Chase Sexton on MXoN team, Haiden Deegan will attempt to ride
,
,
Punch Shot: 45th Ryder Cup predictions, from winning team and score to man of the match
,
,
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th
Jett shows strength under pressure in title races
It's almost Ryder Cup time!
Sign up for Peacock to watch Bryson-JT vs. Rahm-Hatton in the foursomes featured match
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
September 25, 2025 06:16 PM
Ryan Lavner calls his shot, predicting a 14-14 tie for the 2025 Ryder Cup while Rex Hoggard picks a side to earn the victory at Bethpage Black.
04:47
Bethpage Black to offer unique viewing experience
03:53
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
06:49
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
07:57
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 3
02:00
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
06:53
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
07:58
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
04:08
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
04:18
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
12:36
Watson reflects on Ryder Cup as player and captain
01:41
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
09:10
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
10:41
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
12:07
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
05:20
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
08:39
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
12:54
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
12:47
Wadkins: Bradley made ‘great decision’ to not play
12:05
Scheffler brings ‘intimidation factor’ to U.S.
07:39
Koivun displays difficulties of pro decision
04:22
European Ryder Cup team preparing for noise
03:13
Analyzing Griffin’s missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
03:45
Scheffler is ‘almost unbeatable’
09:04
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
03:13
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
02:20
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
04:34
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
09:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
05:24
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
04:59
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
06:22
U.S. Team ‘galvanized’ after Donald comments
07:11
Wagner tries Tiger’s flop shot on Bethpage’s 17th
06:36
Jett shows strength under pressure in title races
20:07
Final standings review; looking ahead to MXoN
11:24
Ryder Cup Match 1 will hinge on Bryson’s big hits
06:35
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
04:50
Bradley details foursome calls for Ryder Cup Day 1
01:48
DeChambeau-Thomas, Rahm-Hatton will open Ryder Cup
01:32
Start Godwin in fantasy with Evans, Egbuka injured
01:26
McMillan the ‘lone bright spot’ for Panthers
02:00
Murray, Dart, Goff lead QBs to avoid for Week 4
01:28
Adams has ‘top-15' ceiling in fantasy
04:50
Packers’ Love is ‘top ten fantasy QB’ in Week 4
02:00
Best prop bets for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
07:35
Christie & Brooks tee it up in honor of Ryder Cup
12:34
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 1
02:53
Analyzing Bethpage Black’s pivotal closing stretch
03:04
Steer clear of Metcalf, Pittman for Week 4
03:13
SEC releases three annual opponents for all teams
03:14
Montgomery, Stevenson among Week 4 RBs to avoid
05:11
Indiana has ‘serious staying power’
03:33
What’s next for Oklahoma after Mateer’s injury?
06:03
Gundy fired after 21 years at Oklahoma State
14:29
Odunze, Olave could stay consistent in Week 4
05:45
How can Washington pull off upset vs. Ohio State?
04:13
Will LSU’s offense get on track vs. Ole Miss?
08:45
Has Wilson played himself out of the Hall of Fame?
03:30
Bama-bound Naughton’s dream to become world No. 1
05:17
Making sense of NY’s decision to fire Brondello
09:53
Oregon game is a ‘big opportunity’ for Penn State
