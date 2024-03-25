Watch Now
Will Malnati be more influential on Policy Board?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Peter Malnati's win at the Valspar Championship, questioning if the victory will give him a bigger voice on the PGA Tour Policy Board.
Will Malnati be more influential on Policy Board?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Peter Malnati's win at the Valspar Championship, questioning if the victory will give him a bigger voice on the PGA Tour Policy Board.
Young adds another runner-up at Valspar
Steve Burkowski and Jim Gallagher Jr. discuss Cameron Young's runner-up performance at the Valspar Championship, explaining where he went wrong and what it must feel like to come up just short yet again.
Malnati rose to occasion in Valspar Championship
Peter Malnati had quite the range of emotions on Sunday, but he did enough in the big moments to leave the Valspar Championship with a long-awaited PGA Tour win.
Highlights: Malnati wins Valspar Championship
Steve Burkowski and Jim Gallagher Jr. break down highlights from the final round of the Valspar Championship, where Peter Malnati earned his second career PGA Tour win.
Korda: 'Aging myself' with nailbiter finishes
Nelly Korda speaks on her win at the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, in which she overcame some rust after several weeks off to win in yet another thrilling finish for her 10th career LPGA victory.
Highlights: Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, Rd. 4
See the best shots from the fourth round of the 2024 Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship, taking place at Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles, California.
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from fourth-round action at the 2024 Valspar Championship, taking place at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Malnati emotional after second-ever PGA Tour win
Peter Malnati describes his emotions after winning the 2024 Valspar Championship, explaining why he's "thankful" for the support he's received throughout his career.
Yuan chips in three times in Valspar Champ. Rd. 4
Watch the astounding three chip ins by Carl Yuan in the final round of the Valspar Championship.