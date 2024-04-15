 Skip navigation
Top News

The Masters - Final Round
As Ludvig Åberg’s brilliance indicates, Augusta’s ‘first-timer’s curse’ may soon end
The Masters - Final Round
‘It didn’t feel fair': Max Homa answers honestly (and professionally) about double bogey at Masters
Syndication: Utica Observer Dispatch
Canada edges U.S. in overtime for women’s hockey world title

Top Clips

nbc_golf_workday_winningcombv2_240414.jpg
Amen Corner made big difference in Masters outcome
nbc_golf_lfmasters_schefflerpress_240414.jpg
Scheffler: Second Masters win ‘was a battle’
nbc_golf_lfmasters_schefflerreax_240414.jpg
Scheffler became a ‘superstar’ at the Masters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

How could life changes impact Scheffler's game?

April 14, 2024 10:25 PM
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss how Scottie Scheffler's impending life events, including the upcoming birth of his child, could impact the world No. 1's game after winning his second Masters.
nbc_golf_schefflerlifev2_240414.jpg
5:05
How could life changes impact Scheffler’s game?
nbc_golf_workday_winningcombv2_240414.jpg
1:05
Amen Corner made big difference in Masters outcome
nbc_golf_lfmasters_schefflerpress_240414.jpg
21:07
Scheffler: Second Masters win ‘was a battle’
nbc_golf_lfmasters_schefflerreax_240414.jpg
2:01
Scheffler became a ‘superstar’ at the Masters
nbc_golf_workday_shipley_240414.jpg
3:07
Shipley appreciative for Masters round with Tiger
nbc_golf_lfmasters_quickquotes2_240414.jpg
2:27
DeChambeau, Morikawa, Homa reflect on Masters
nbc_golf_lfmasters_quickquotes_240414.jpg
2:36
Masters chasers praise Scheffler’s approach
nbc_golf_ew_greenjacket_240414.jpg
1:43
Ever Wonder: The Green Jacket’s history
nbc_golf_lfmasters_whowillwinseg_240413.jpg
1:34
Will Scheffler finish the job at the Masters?
nbc_golf_penske_240413.jpg
0:48
Morikawa looking to challenge Scheffler at Masters
