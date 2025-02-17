 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rutgers v Oregon
Jackson Shelstad, Nate Bittle lead Oregon to 75-57 victory over Rutgers
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Kyle Busch, Jeff Gordon critical of Joey Logano’s move before multi-car crash in Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Justin Allgaier relish top-10 finish in JR. Motorsports’ Cup debut

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michvsosuv2_250216.jpg
Highlights: Michigan holds on to beat Ohio State
nbc_cbb_stjohnsvscreighton_250216.jpg
HLs: St. John’s secures home win against Creighton
nbc_cbb_rutgersvsoregon_250216.jpg
Highlights: Oregon routs Rutgers in Eugene

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rutgers v Oregon
Jackson Shelstad, Nate Bittle lead Oregon to 75-57 victory over Rutgers
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Kyle Busch, Jeff Gordon critical of Joey Logano’s move before multi-car crash in Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Dale Earnhardt Jr., Justin Allgaier relish top-10 finish in JR. Motorsports’ Cup debut

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michvsosuv2_250216.jpg
Highlights: Michigan holds on to beat Ohio State
nbc_cbb_stjohnsvscreighton_250216.jpg
HLs: St. John’s secures home win against Creighton
nbc_cbb_rutgersvsoregon_250216.jpg
Highlights: Oregon routs Rutgers in Eugene

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Wagner: Rory can benefit from new perspectives

February 16, 2025 11:39 PM
Johnson Wagner joins the Golf Channel Podcast to break down Rory McIlroy's recent comments about the state of professional golf and LIV's role moving forward, explaining why he should consider new perspectives.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gcpod_wagneronmcilroy_250216.jpg
5:21
Wagner: Rory can benefit from new perspectives
Now Playing
tiger_new_mpx.jpg
4:38
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250216.jpg
2:07
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ludvidintv_250216.jpg
3:38
Åberg’s ‘best is yet to come’ after Genesis win
Now Playing
mav.jpg
2:11
McNealy gains ‘momentum’ as Genesis runner-up
Now Playing
nbc_golf_genesisrd4_250216.jpg
12:54
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keeganholeinone_250216.jpg
0:42
Bradley spins it back for third career Tour ace
Now Playing
movers.jpg
1:03
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
4:00
Rory, Scheffler aim to bounce back at the Genesis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_abergintv_250215.jpg
2:07
Åberg’s ace ‘a cool feeling,’ still has work to do
Now Playing