Wagner: Rory can benefit from new perspectives
Johnson Wagner joins the Golf Channel Podcast to break down Rory McIlroy's recent comments about the state of professional golf and LIV's role moving forward, explaining why he should consider new perspectives.
Tiger provides several updates at Torrey Pines
Though he didn't play in the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods stopped by the CBS Sports booth on Sunday at Torrey Pines to reflect on the passing of his mother, his return timeline, the looming PIF deal, and more.
Scheffler trying to stay patient with himself
Scottie Scheffler assesses his final round at the Genesis Invitational and discusses his 2025 progress after coming up short at the tournament.
Åberg’s ‘best is yet to come’ after Genesis win
Ludvig Åberg describes the fun of trying to win a golf tournament and his thought process on the final hole that led to securing his second PGA Tour victory at The Genesis Invitational.
McNealy gains ‘momentum’ as Genesis runner-up
Fresh off his third career runner-up finish on the PGA Tour, Maverick McNealy shares why he's "really proud" of his performance at the Genesis Invitational and why he gained "a lot of confidence" moving forward.
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 4
Watch the best shots from the thrilling final round of the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
Bradley spins it back for third career Tour ace
Keegan Bradley salvaged an up-and-down weekend by acing the third hole at Torrey Pines in the final round of The Genesis Invitational.
Rodgers playing with confidence at Torrey Pines
Powered to the top of the leaderboard by a stellar Saturday performance, Patrick Rodgers is playing with "ridiculous" confidence levels that could lead to a victory at the Genesis Invitational.
Rory, Scheffler aim to bounce back at the Genesis
Golf Central analyzes what went wrong for Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler during third-round play at the Genesis Invitational, including why the latter is "clearly uncomfortable" with sight lines off the tee.