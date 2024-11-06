Watch Now
What's behind McIlroy's unusual swing change?
Rex and Lav react to Rory McIlroy's unusual training routine to make a swing change and analyze whether he needed to do so in the first place.
Up Next
What’s behind McIlroy’s unusual swing change?
What's behind McIlroy's unusual swing change?
Rex and Lav react to Rory McIlroy's unusual training routine to make a swing change and analyze whether he needed to do so in the first place.
Tour pros have mixed reactions to proposed changes
Tour pros have mixed reactions to proposed changes
Kira K. Dixon reports from the World Wide Technology Championship on PGA Tour players' reactions to the proposed field size reductions. Hear Keith Mitchell, Lucas Glover and Wesley Bryan's mixed reactions.
Lincicome explains retirement from full-time golf
Lincicome explains retirement from full-time golf
Brittany Lincicome joins Golf Today to talk about her retirement from full-time, professional golf, reflect on her career and more.
Harrington: PGA Tour’s new proposal is ‘terrible’
Harrington: PGA Tour's new proposal is 'terrible'
Padraig Harrington joins Golf Today to discuss the PGA Tour's proposed changes to field sizes, exemptions and the removal of the Monday Qualifiers.
van Rooyen back at site of emotional ’23 WWT Champ
van Rooyen back at site of emotional '23 WWT Champ
Ahead of this year's event, Erik van Rooyen joins Golf Today to reflect on the emotional 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, which he won in his friend Jon "Trazzy" Trasamar's final days.
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Final Round
Watch the final round of a rain-shortened, 54-hole TOTO Japan Classic, ending in a six-hole playoff, at the Seta Golf Course in Otsu, Japan.
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Round 2
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the TOTO Japan Classic, taking place at the Seta Golf Course in Otsu, Japan.
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Round 1
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Round 1
Watch highlights from the first round of the TOTO Japan Classic, taking place at the Seta Golf Course in Otsu, Japan.
Hull has been ‘the surprise star’ on the LPGA Tour
Hull has been 'the surprise star' on the LPGA Tour
Amy Rogers joins Golf Central to discuss the biggest storylines on the 2024 LPGA Tour, including Charley Hull's breakout performance, Nelly Korda's season and more.