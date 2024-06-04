Watch Now
Analyzing Saso's 'historic finish' at USWO
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss Yuka Saso's "incredible display" at the U.S. Women's Open, explaining why the two-time LPGA Tour winner can rival Nelly Korda as one of golf's elite.
Analyzing Saso’s ‘historic finish’ at USWO
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss Yuka Saso's "incredible display" at the U.S. Women's Open, explaining why the two-time LPGA Tour winner can rival Nelly Korda as one of golf's elite.
French reflects on mental health in golf
Golf writer and creator of Monday Q Info Ryan French joins Golf Today to discuss mental health in golf, particularly addressing Grayson Murray's passing and ways we can help others deal with mental struggles.
Auburn’s Koivun wins 2024 Fred Haskins Award
Auburn freshman Jackson Koivun is presented with the 2024 Fred Haskins Award, awarded annually to the top male collegiate golfer as voted on by college golfers, coaches and members of the golf media.
Higgs looking to promote mental health awareness
Harry Higgs joins Golf Today to discuss his focus on promoting awareness to mental health in golf after the recent loss of Grayson Murray, explaining how people must check in on each other and themselves.
Thompson ‘deserves a victory lap’ after retirement
The Golf Today crew analyzes what they believe went into Lexi Thompson’s decision to retire following the 2024 LPGA season, discussing why the iconic golfer deserves a victory lap.
Golf world reacts to Thompson’s retirement
Various players react to the announcement of Lexi Thompson’s retirement following the 2024 LPGA season, explaining why the 11-time LPGA Tour winner is an "icon" in the sport.
Breaking down the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships
Brad Dalke and Brentley Romine talk over their expectations for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Golf Championships, including names to watch and how the course in Carlsbad, California can impact the participants.
Previewing the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open
Ron Sirak and Beth Ann Nichols join Golf Today to preview the 2024 U.S. Women's Open, breaking down the field at Lancaster Country Club and the role the crowd will play in the marquee event.
Roundtable: Riley win highlights value of parity
In this week’s Golf Today Roundtable, the crew discuss the results from the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, including why Davis Riley's win is important for the game of golf.