Bold predictions for the 2024 PGA Championship
Damon Hack and Ryan Lavner reveal their bold predictions ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship, including their eyebrow-raising picks to take home the prestigious title.
DiBitetto 'excited to be at home' in regionals
North Carolina head coach Andrew DiBitetto discusses the team getting to play at home in the NCAA regionals, plus his mindset going into the NCAA Tournament.
Vanderbilt 'thrilled' with getting No. 1 seed
Vanderbilt men’s golf head coach Scott Limbaugh talks about Vanderbilt getting the No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Championships and looks ahead to the tournament.
Lowry enjoys big weekend for Aon Next 10 standings
Take a look at the updated standings for the Aon Swing 5 and Next 10, which qualify players for upcoming PGA Tour Signature Events if they aren't qualified already.
Corpuz: Last year's USWO win still sinking in
Allisen Corpuz joins Golf Today to discuss U.S. Women's Open Media Day at Lancaster Country Club, her USWO defense, how last year's win is still sinking in, Nelly Korda, her friendship with Sahith Theegala and more.
Spieth 'searching' going into CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Rex Hoggard and the Golf Today crew discuss realistic expectations for Jordan Spieth at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this week and debate if he's still a top-25 player on the PGA Tour.
Attention turns to Spieth after Zalatoris setback
Rex Hoggard joins the Golf Today crew to discuss Will Zalatoris' withdrawing from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson after a back flare-up, expectations for Jordan Spieth and more.
Russell has more to show after 'unreal' few weeks
Miles Russell joins Golf Today to discuss his "unreal" few weeks after finishing T-20 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, what he's learned about his game, how he balances school with his passion for golf, and more.
Roundtable: Is Scheffler, Korda's play being lost?
The Golf Today roundtable discusses whether the stellar performances of Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda are receiving the fan recognition both deserve.