Buhai leads at the BMW Ladies Championship
Golf Today takes a look at the highlights from the Round 1 action at the BMW Ladies Championship, where Ashleigh Buhai leads after the first day of action.
Walker discusses origins of ‘Play For Her’
Stanford women's golf coach Anne Walker joins Golf Today to explain the origins of the "Play For Her" fundraiser, which raises money toward breast cancer awareness and research.
Morrison leads Andalucia Masters after Round 1
Golf Today takes a look at the Round 1 action from the Andalucia Masters, where James Morrison is looking to win his first DP World Tour event since 2015.
Mickelson confident more players are coming to LIV
Phil Mickelson is calling for changes after the OWGR denied points from LIV Golf events and predicts that LIV's merger framework with the PGA Tour could allow for more players to go to LIV.
Morikawa, Schauffele facing pressure at ZOZO
The Golf Today crew breaks down the recent play of Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele to decide who needs a win more at the ZOZO Championship.
PGA Tour, LIV partnership ‘as unclear as ever’
Rex and Lav join 'Golf Today' to discuss the current status of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s relationship.
What will Woods, McIlroy’s TGL league look like?
The Golf Today crew shares their thoughts on Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL Golf, and what the league must figure out before begins in January 2024.
Robson’s respect made him the voice of The Open
Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of championships at the R&A, joins Golf Today to talk about Ivor Robson's legacy as the voice of The Open Championship for four decades.
U.S. golfers look to return to form post-Ryder Cup
Hear from Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa ahead of the Zozo Championship, who are playing in their first event since the Ryder Cup.