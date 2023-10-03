Watch Now
Can Hughes defend Sanderson Farms Championship?
Defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner, Mackenzie Hughes, joins Golf Today to share how it feels to be back at a place he's won before and the state of his game before he looks to defend his PGA Tour title.
Defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner, Mackenzie Hughes, joins Golf Today to share how it feels to be back at a place he's won before and the state of his game before he looks to defend his PGA Tour title.
Stupples and Nichols share thoughts on Solheim Cup
Karen Stupples and Beth Ann Nichols join Golf Today to discuss some Solheim Cup storylines, including the performance of and culture within the U.S. team., along with whether the event could see a future playoff.
Buckley healthy ahead of Sanderson Farms home game
Hayden Buckley joins the Golf Today crew to talk about his return from injury as he readies for a home game at the Country Club of Jackson ahead of this week's Sanderson Farms Championship.
Previewing the 2025 Ryder Cup outlook in Bethpage
The Golf Today crew discusses the 2025 Ryder Cup set to be played in Bethpage and what the event coming back to the United States means for both teams.
What’s next for Team USA after Ryder Cup defeat?
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to discuss Team USA's performance in the 2023 Ryder Cup and where the Americans go after a disappointing display at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club.
McIlroy and LaCava situation tense after Ryder Cup
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to discuss Rory McIlroy's comments on his argument with Joe LaCava and what to make of the heated exchanges that highlighted the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Nicolai Hojgaard
Nicolai Hojgaard looks to translate his strong play as of late into a memorable first appearance for Team Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Ludvig Aberg
Ludvig Aberg, one golf's brightest young stars, will look to make the most of his Ryder Cup debut for Team Europe.
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
Shane Lowry looks to make the most of his second Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe.