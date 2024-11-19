 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The RSM Classic - Final Round
2024 RSM Classic: Second-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal loses at the Davis Cup in what could be his last match
The RSM Classic - Final Round
2024 RSM Classic: First-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bestbadteaminnfl_241119.jpg
Who are the best ‘bad’ teams in the NFL?
nbc_dps_texandcowboysrecap_241119.jpg
Patrick: Time to accept Cowboys for who they are
nbc_golf_gt_kordahit_241119.jpg
Korda reflects on season, comments on slow play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The RSM Classic - Final Round
2024 RSM Classic: Second-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal loses at the Davis Cup in what could be his last match
The RSM Classic - Final Round
2024 RSM Classic: First-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bestbadteaminnfl_241119.jpg
Who are the best ‘bad’ teams in the NFL?
nbc_dps_texandcowboysrecap_241119.jpg
Patrick: Time to accept Cowboys for who they are
nbc_golf_gt_kordahit_241119.jpg
Korda reflects on season, comments on slow play

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lexi's last event at CME Group Tour Championship?

November 19, 2024 01:30 PM
Amy Rogers reports that Lexi Thompson is in "good spirits" ahead of the CME Group Tour Championship, which likely will be the final event she competes in on the LPGA Tour for the foreseeable future.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_kordahit_241119.jpg
5:59
Korda reflects on season, comments on slow play
Now Playing
LexiT.jpg
6:39
Lexi’s last event at CME Group Tour Championship?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_changesreax_241119.jpg
7:48
Golfers ‘optimistic’ about changes to PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_ewingint_241119.jpg
7:09
Ewing happy to finish career on a ‘high note’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pgachanges_241119.jpg
12:32
Making sense of PGA Tour’s sweeping changes
Now Playing
nbc_gt_mcginleyintrv_241118.jpg
14:40
McIlroy’s win in Dubai ‘important psychologically’
Now Playing
SlowPlaySeason.jpg
9:02
Korda’s historic season; Slow play storylines
Now Playing
nbc_gt_langerintrv_241118.jpg
9:32
Langer explains his PGA Tour Champions longevity
Now Playing
nbc_gt_nellykorda_241113.jpg
2:55
Korda simplifies The Annika goal: ‘Just play golf’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kordaonclark_241113.jpg
1:53
Korda in awe of Clark’s influence on sports
Now Playing