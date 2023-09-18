Garcia facing ‘reality’ of Ryder Cup ineligibility

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf League 2023 - London - Day Three - Centurion Club
Report: Sergio Garcia offered to pay fines to regain Ryder Cup eligibility
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Ken Roczen Leader Lights glow at finish line.jpg
Leader Lights help SuperMotocross fans keep track of the race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WRESTLING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Kyle Dake takes silver at wrestling worlds; Snyder, Sadulayev stunned

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postmatchanalysis_230918.jpg
Can Pochettino turn the corner at Chelsea?
nbc_golf_gt_kaycockerill_230918.jpg
Expectations for Lewis, Thompson at Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_230918.jpg
Why Europe are the favorites in 2023 Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf League 2023 - London - Day Three - Centurion Club
Report: Sergio Garcia offered to pay fines to regain Ryder Cup eligibility
SMX Chicagoland 2023 Ken Roczen Leader Lights glow at finish line.jpg
Leader Lights help SuperMotocross fans keep track of the race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WRESTLING-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Kyle Dake takes silver at wrestling worlds; Snyder, Sadulayev stunned

Top Clips

nbc_pl_postmatchanalysis_230918.jpg
Can Pochettino turn the corner at Chelsea?
nbc_golf_gt_kaycockerill_230918.jpg
Expectations for Lewis, Thompson at Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_230918.jpg
Why Europe are the favorites in 2023 Solheim Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Garcia facing 'reality' of Ryder Cup ineligibility

September 18, 2023 01:38 PM
Golf Today breaks down Sergio Garcia reportedly attempting to pay outstanding fines for Ryder Cup eligibility and why "this is the reality" of having gone to the LIV Tour.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_kaycockerill_230918.jpg
8:07
Expectations for Lewis, Thompson at Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_230918.jpg
5:04
Why Europe are the favorites in 2023 Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hojgaard_230918.jpg
8:09
Hojgaard expects ‘draining’ walk at Marco Simone
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_sergiogarcia_230918.jpg
2:55
Garcia facing ‘reality’ of Ryder Cup ineligibility
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_nickfaldo_230918.jpg
13:00
Faldo ‘bullish’ on Europe winning the Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_thomas_230915.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Thomas
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_clark_230916.jpg
1:18
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Wyndham Clark
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_cantlay_230918.jpg
1:17
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Patrick Cantlay
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_homa_230917.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Max Homa
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_scheffler_230916.jpg
1:18
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Scottie Scheffler
Now Playing