J. Lindeberg unveils Team USA's Olympics uniforms
J. Lindeberg CEO Scott Davis joins Golf Today to reveal Team USA's uniforms for the Paris Olympics and explains the process and pride behind designing the men's and women's attire.
How GolfForever is changing the way to train
Dr. Jeremy James, founder and CEO of GolfForever, and Justin Leonard discuss how the product is helping improve a golfer's flexibility and movement to get the most out of their swing.
Titleist showcases new line of golf balls for 2024
Jeremy Stone, Vice President of Titleist Golf Ball Marketing, joins Golf Today to showcase their new line of AVX, Tour Soft, and TruFeel golf balls and how they can improve their customer's overall game..
How former NBA player Smith grew to love golf
J.R Smith joins Golf Today from the PGA Show to discuss the transition from basketball to golf, Nick Dunlap's success as an amateur on the pro level and what he is looking forward to at the show.
Latest in men’s golf apparel in 2024
Bailey Chamblee showcases the trending men's apparel for 2024, including Ashworth, johnnie-O, Greyson and Lululemon.
Watson details mentorship program, Watson Links
Matt Adams interviews Tom Watson about his Watson Links program, a unique initiative that provides mentorship to young golfers to encourage learning and loving the game of golf.
Bush, Kaufman detail their partnership with Srixon
Bailey Chamblee catches up with Super Bowl champion Reggie Bush and PGA Tour winner Smylie Kaufman to discuss how they became involved with Srixon and what they like about the brand.
MEVO+ Limited Edition features elite courses
Henri Johnson, CEO and Inventor/Founder of FlightScope, runs down the features of the MEVO+ Limited Edition launch monitor and simulator.
What you can learn from Foresight QuadMAX
Matt Adams talks with John Watters, co-president of Foresight Sports, about all the information gleaned from the company's QuadMAX launch monitor.