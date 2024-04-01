Watch Now
Ganne banking on familiarity at Champions Retreat
Megha Ganne calls in from Champions Retreat to discuss the excitement in the air around the Augusta National Women's Amateur and how her previous experiences in the event are helping her now.
Is Korda’s streak the start of a run of dominance?
Beth Ann Nichols calls in to discuss Nelly Korda's winning streak and her chances of becoming a truly dominant star.
Roundtable: DiMarco’s comments on Champions Tour
The Golf Today roundtable assesses Chris DiMarco's comments on the Champions Tour and its purses, motivation behind playing on the DP World Tour and what we could expect from Tiger at the Masters if he tees it up.
Migliaccio’s keys to Augusta National Women’s Am.
Emilia Migliaccio joins Golf Today to discuss her preparation for the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the challenges of getting ready when she isn't competing full-time.
Zak talks contrast between St. Andrews, golf world
Sean Zak talks about why he moved to St. Andrews two years ago and wrote a book about the experience called "Searching in St. Andrews.
Finau hoping to ‘spark a nice run’ in game
Tony Finau hasn't gotten the results he has wanted early in the season, but he is confident his work on and off the course will pay off.
Malnati ‘energized’ by Valspar Championship win
Peter Malnati joins Golf Today ahead of the Texas Children's Houston Open to discuss how his victory at the Valspar Championship has inspired him to perform better moving forward.
Scheffler, Clark focused on Houston Open
Damon Hack catches up with Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark ahead of the Texas Children’s Houston Open to discuss how they are feeling heading into the tournament.
USGA announces inaugural U.S. National Junior Team
Golf Today is joined by U.S. National Junior Team coach Chris Zambri, who breaks down the roster that is composed of 10 girls and eight boys.