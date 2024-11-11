 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 11: Audric Estime takes over
DJ Lagway
Florida coaches ‘felt good about what we saw’ while working out injured QB DJ Lagway
Jack Del Rio
Jack Del Rio leaving Wisconsin’s staff after arrest on charge of operating vehicle while intoxicated

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorytalk_241111.jpg
McIlroy leads Race to Dubai despite ‘sloppiness’
pga_tour.jpg
What is Tour’s goal with field reduction proposal?
nbc_cfb_allarcomp_241111.jpg
Highlights: Allar leads PSU to 35-6 win over UW

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 11: Audric Estime takes over
DJ Lagway
Florida coaches ‘felt good about what we saw’ while working out injured QB DJ Lagway
Jack Del Rio
Jack Del Rio leaving Wisconsin’s staff after arrest on charge of operating vehicle while intoxicated

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rorytalk_241111.jpg
McIlroy leads Race to Dubai despite ‘sloppiness’
pga_tour.jpg
What is Tour’s goal with field reduction proposal?
nbc_cfb_allarcomp_241111.jpg
Highlights: Allar leads PSU to 35-6 win over UW

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Korda set to pair with Clark for The ANNIKA Pro-Am

November 11, 2024 01:28 PM
The Golf Today crew prepares for the ANNIKA Pro-Am by reviewing Nelly Korda's LPGA Tour season, previewing her pairing with WNBA star Caitlin Clark and the keys to success in the upcoming tournament.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lgparoundtable_241111.jpg
11:17
Korda set to pair with Clark for The ANNIKA Pro-Am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorytalk_241111.jpg
6:20
McIlroy leads Race to Dubai despite ‘sloppiness’
Now Playing
pga_tour.jpg
8:43
What is Tour’s goal with field reduction proposal?
Now Playing
nbc_gt_lincicomeintv_241106.jpg
6:55
Lincicome explains retirement from full-time golf
Now Playing
nbc_gt_harringtonintv_241106.jpg
4:55
Harrington: PGA Tour’s new proposal is ‘terrible’
Now Playing
nbc_gt_lindbladintv_241106.jpg
4:55
Lindblad reflects on jump to professional golf
Now Playing
nbc_gt_rorysegment_241106.jpg
11:55
McIlroy as forthcoming as ever with the media
Now Playing
nbc_gt_rooyenintv_241106.jpg
7:51
van Rooyen back at site of emotional ’23 WWT Champ
Now Playing
nbc_golf_timonealintv_241030.jpg
5:53
O’Neal reflects on first PGA Tour Champions win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bethann_241030.jpg
5:32
Clark preparing for LPGA pro-am at The Annika
Now Playing