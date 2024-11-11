Watch Now
Korda set to pair with Clark for The ANNIKA Pro-Am
The Golf Today crew prepares for the ANNIKA Pro-Am by reviewing Nelly Korda's LPGA Tour season, previewing her pairing with WNBA star Caitlin Clark and the keys to success in the upcoming tournament.
Up Next
Korda set to pair with Clark for The ANNIKA Pro-Am
Korda set to pair with Clark for The ANNIKA Pro-Am
The Golf Today crew prepares for the ANNIKA Pro-Am by reviewing Nelly Korda's LPGA Tour season, previewing her pairing with WNBA star Caitlin Clark and the keys to success in the upcoming tournament.
McIlroy leads Race to Dubai despite ‘sloppiness’
McIlroy leads Race to Dubai despite 'sloppiness'
The Golf Today crew discusses how Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2024 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship was a representation of his season as whole, with ups and downs as he leads the Race to Dubai.
What is Tour’s goal with field reduction proposal?
What is Tour's goal with field reduction proposal?
The Golf Today roundtable unpacks the upcoming decision regarding the PGA Tour's proposal on reducing field sizes for events, the "issues" that may arise as a result, and much more.
Lincicome explains retirement from full-time golf
Lincicome explains retirement from full-time golf
Brittany Lincicome joins Golf Today to talk about her retirement from full-time, professional golf, reflect on her career and more.
Harrington: PGA Tour’s new proposal is ‘terrible’
Harrington: PGA Tour's new proposal is 'terrible'
Padraig Harrington joins Golf Today to discuss the PGA Tour's proposed changes to field sizes, exemptions and the removal of the Monday Qualifiers.
Lindblad reflects on jump to professional golf
Lindblad reflects on jump to professional golf
Legendary LSU golfer Ingrid Lindblad, a 24-year-old native of Sweden, joined Golf Today to talk about her transition from college to professional golf after earning her LPGA Tour card for 2025.
McIlroy as forthcoming as ever with the media
McIlroy as forthcoming as ever with the media
Rory McIlroy was typically honest ahead of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, touching on his focus on his swing as well as the impact of the U.S. presidential election on PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations.
van Rooyen back at site of emotional ’23 WWT Champ
van Rooyen back at site of emotional '23 WWT Champ
Ahead of this year's event, Erik van Rooyen joins Golf Today to reflect on the emotional 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, which he won in his friend Jon "Trazzy" Trasamar's final days.
O’Neal reflects on first PGA Tour Champions win
O'Neal reflects on first PGA Tour Champions win
Tim O'Neal joins Golf Today to talk about the meaning of his Dominion Energy Charity Classic win and his journey to his first PGA Tour Champions victory.
Clark preparing for LPGA pro-am at The Annika
Clark preparing for LPGA pro-am at The Annika
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss some of the biggest storylines surrounding the LPGA Tour, including Ruoning Yin winning the Maybank Championship and Caitlin Clark's upcoming LPGA pro-am appearance.