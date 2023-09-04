 Skip navigation
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 3
World Aquatics sets criteria for athletes from Russia, Belarus to return as neutrals
GOLF-OPEN-BRITAIN
McGinley: Today’s golfers less fun, drink less alcohol
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Tennessee State at Notre Dame
Things We Learned: ‘Are you not entertained’ by Notre Dame’s explosive offense?

nbc_golf_gc_wagoneerupdate_230904.jpg
Europe boasts experienced depth for Ryder Cup
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230904.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Darlington Cup race
nbc_golf_gt_mcginleyrydercup_230904.jpg
Team Europe must find ‘balance’ at 2023 Ryder Cup

Relive McGinley's best moments at Ryder Cup

September 4, 2023 02:59 PM
Paul McGinley's clinching putt in 2002 kicked off a stretch where Team Europe one six of seven Ryder Cups - culminating with McGinley leading a victorious effort as a captain in 2014.
nbc_golf_gt_capgeminiperfectapproach_230904.jpg
0:43
Relive McGinley’s best moments at Ryder Cup
nbc_gt_analysis_230904.jpg
5:58
Analyzing European Ryder Cup team captain’s picks
nbc_golf_capgemini_perfectapproach_230829.jpg
7:05
U.S. Ryder Cup team ‘has to stay in the moment’
nbc_golf_gt_wagoneerupdate_230829.jpg
4:23
Lewis: Bradley ‘bummed’ to miss Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gt_captainspicksreaction_230829.jpg
5:53
U.S. Ryder Cup capt.'s picks have cohesion in mind
nbc_golf_gt_lewisintv_230828.jpg
13:22
Lewis names captain’s picks for Solheim Cup team
nbc_golf_gt_stanfordhit_230828.jpg
5:44
Stanford discusses challenges of Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_zhangyin_230828.jpg
5:37
Zhang, Yin preview 2023 Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_gt_rexlav_230828.jpg
8:11
Does Europe have the ‘upper hand’ in Ryder Cup?
nbc_gt_morganpresselintv_230828.jpg
6:04
Pressel ‘cannot wait’ for U.S. Solheim Cup
