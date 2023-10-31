 Skip navigation
nbc_cfb_gobig_indianapsurecap_231029.jpg
College Football Week 10 Early Line Movement and Analysis
Thumbnail
Rex & Lav: Tour partners and TGL expectations
Thomas Detry
DFS Dish: World Wide Technology Championship
nbc_golf_gc_romineint_231031.jpg
Gap between Vandy, rest of field ‘not that large’
nbc_roto_breederscuppreviewv3_231031.jpg
Pretty Mischievous headlines Breeders’ Cup bets
nbc_golf_eastlakecuprd2ehl_231031.jpg
Highlights: East Lake Cup, semifinals

Scariest golf shots of the year

October 31, 2023 06:29 PM
Watch the scariest moments of 2023 across the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, and DP World Tour circuits.
nbc_golf_scaryshots_231031.jpg
3:23
Scariest golf shots of the year
nbc_golf_equipmentroomhit_231031.jpg
2:38
Wingman wedges optimize ‘offset’ in short game
nbc_golf_gc_ogilvieint_231031.jpg
28:14
Ogilvie’s open letter to the PGA Tour membership
nbc_golf_gc_tigergolfcourse_231031.jpg
6:03
Lynch: Woods’ El Cardonal is a ‘generous’ course
nbc_golf_gt_jodibalsam_231030.jpg
12:16
How PGA Tour can be more transparent about betting
nbc_golf_gt_hoggardhit_231030.jpg
4:42
Hoggard explains why PGA Tour turned down Endeavor
nbc_golf_gt_bethann_231030.jpg
8:39
Boutier is ‘hitting her stride’ after Maybank
Dustin_Johnson.jpg
7:57
Will more PGA Tour players jump ship for LIV Golf?
Michael_Block.jpg
11:03
Block pushback, gambling transparency on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_gt_annewalkerintv_2312019.jpg
6:16
Walker discusses origins of ‘Play For Her’
