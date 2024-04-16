Watch Now
Scheffler discusses mental growth at 2024 Masters
Scottie Scheffler sits down with Todd Lewis to discuss his patience during the 2024 Masters and his maturity both on and off the golf course, as well as why his faith is "everything" to him.
Scheffler showed he was special as an amateur
Brentley Romine offers his insights on the Western Intercollegiate as action tees off from Pasatiempo Golf Club and discusses Scottie Scheffler's path to the top of golf.
Korda in ‘rarefied air’ entering Chevron Champ.
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to offer some historical perspective to Nelly Korda's hot streak, discuss Lilia Vu's season and break down Lydia Ko and other aspects of the Chevron Championship.
Roundtable: How to define the era of Scheffler?
The Golf Today roundtable is joined by Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner as they break down the unstoppable Scottie Scheffler and ponder if Scheffler has reached Tiger Woods status.
Pavon leads Aon Next 10; Garnett atop Aon Swing 5
Golf Today reviews the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 point standings, led by Matthieu Pavon and Brice Garnett, respectively, and how it impacts the remaining 2024 PGA Tour signature events.
McIlroy searching for ‘formula that works’
Rory McIlroy is making a slight change to his schedule ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National as he searches for a formula that works.
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early rd. 1
Watch some of the best shots from the early portion of Round 1 at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Davis looking to forge her legacy at Augusta
Learn more about Auburn freshman Anna Davis, who is hoping to become the first two-time winner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at just 18 years old.
Augusta National Women’s Amateur is evolving
Two-time ACC Player of the Year Rachel Kuehn discusses what the Augusta National Women's Amateur means to her and why the tournament is becoming a household name.