MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes reach 8-year, $63.2 million deal with rising forward Seth Jarvis
MLB: Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres
Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is back with the Padres as they push for a playoff spot
Taysom Hill
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 0: It’s Taysom Time

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240902.jpg
Top moments from the 2024 Tour Championship
nbc_golf_gt_tourmoments_240902.jpg
Best moments from the 2024 PGA Tour season
nbc_golf_gt_roryreactions_240902.jpg
McIlroy says he ‘hit a bit of a wall’ this season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Should the Tour Champ. or FedExCup format change?

September 2, 2024 04:26 PM
Golf Channel writer Ryan Lavner joins Golf Central to discuss Scottie Scheffler fittingly showing his resilience to win the Tour Championship, as well as the elite company his 2024 season is in and the playoff structure.
Up Next
nbc_golf_scottieoncentral_240901.jpg
11:57
Scheffler reflects on historic 2024 season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieandtiger_240901.jpg
7:01
Comparing all facets of Scheffler’s, Tiger’s games
Now Playing
nbc_golf_curtiscuphl_240901.jpg
3:06
Highlights: GB&I claim 2024 Curtis Cup victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_scottiesound_240831.jpg
3:48
Scheffler fights off wind, keeps Tour Champ. lead
Now Playing
nbc_golf_curtiscup_talleydrive_240831.jpg
0:29
Highlights: Talley nearly aces par-4 at Curtis Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_curtiscuphl_240831.jpg
2:22
Highlights: Darling, Rhodes gives GB&I lead Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_tourchamprd2v2_240300.jpg
1:07
Morikawa excels all around in Tour Champ. Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
4:26
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_curtiscup_240830.jpg
1:16
United States takes early lead at Curtis Cup
Now Playing
scheffler.jpg
8:01
Debating FedExCup Playoffs as Scheffler leads big
Now Playing