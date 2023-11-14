Watch Now
Should McIlroy want to get out of golf's politics?
Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch react to Rory McIlroy's press conference after he won the Race to Dubai, debating whether McIlroy should want out of golf's political scene or whether "this is what he signed up for."
Boutier feeling more comfortable in contention
From no wins last year to four victories this season, Celine Boutier tells Golf Today what the biggest differences are in her game, beginning with confidence and taking advantage of more opportunities.
PGA Tour not rushing negotiations with investors
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to share his thoughts on the PGA Tour's ongoing negotiations with PIF and other potential outside investors.
Should McIlroy want to get out of golf’s politics?
Vu headlines CME field missing some top LPGA stars
Beth Ann Nichols and Tom Abbott discuss the big-name LPGA stars missing from the CME Group Tour Championship, what's gone wrong for Lydia Ko in a tough 2023 season and the names to watch this weekend, such as Lilia Vu.
How can DP World Tour create end-of-season buzz?
John Huggan of Golf Digest and Golf World discusses how the DP World Tour can try to create more buzz toward the end of the season, as well as the strong relationship between Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.
Does golf need more conflict between players?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss how the PGA Tour should tweak the FedExCup Fall, a critical Tour board meeting and whether golf needs more conflict between players.
Yin’s journey from desperate to grateful
Angel Yin discusses her new perspective on playing golf and the challenges she has faced to get to her first LPGA win at the Buick LPGA Shangai tournament.
LPGA roundtable discusses Thompson and POY
The LPGA roundtable discusses potential Player of the Year candidates and reacts to players' performances this season.
FootJoy ThermoSeries helps you adapt to weather
Matt Adams shows off FootJoy's Thermoseries, which can help golfers perform their best during the winter season.