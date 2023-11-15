Significance of Rory leaving PGA Tour policy board

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

44th Ryder Cup - Day Three - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Facing the inevitable, Johnson reflects on Ryder Cup loss
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns
Betting for and against the Cleveland Browns minus Watson
Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11 Optimal Flex Plays: Christian Watson could actually have a good game vs. Chargers
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_camilovillegasint_231115.jpg
Villegas ‘thankful’ for support amid PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_gt_lpgacmegroup_231115.jpg
LPGA and CME Group announce two-year extension
nbc_simms_watsonnews_231115.jpg
Watson’s injury ‘a huge, huge blow’ to Browns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

44th Ryder Cup - Day Three - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Facing the inevitable, Johnson reflects on Ryder Cup loss
Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns
Betting for and against the Cleveland Browns minus Watson
Green Bay Packers v Las Vegas Raiders
Week 11 Optimal Flex Plays: Christian Watson could actually have a good game vs. Chargers
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • LawrenceBW.jpg Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_camilovillegasint_231115.jpg
Villegas ‘thankful’ for support amid PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_gt_lpgacmegroup_231115.jpg
LPGA and CME Group announce two-year extension
nbc_simms_watsonnews_231115.jpg
Watson’s injury ‘a huge, huge blow’ to Browns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Significance of Rory leaving PGA Tour policy board

November 15, 2023 12:50 PM
The Golf Today crew reacts to Rory McIlroy resigning from the PGA Tour's policy board and gets the perspectives of players on the significance of Rory's decision.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_camilovillegasint_231115.jpg
16:01
Villegas ‘thankful’ for support amid PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lpgacmegroup_231115.jpg
12:37
LPGA and CME Group announce two-year extension
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roryresigns_231115.jpg
14:32
Significance of Rory leaving PGA Tour policy board
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_billhorschelint_231114.jpg
8:16
Horschel talks gaining control, Tour partnerships
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pingputterforequipmentinsider_231114.jpg
3:15
PING’s new pro-inspired PLD Milled putter models
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hovlandpresser_231114.jpg
4:49
Hovland feels he has ‘taken a big step’ in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_celineboutierint_231114.jpg
6:58
Boutier feeling more comfortable in contention
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogersreport_231114.jpg
5:17
Looking ahead to the CME Group Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hoggardhitpif_231114.jpg
8:11
PGA Tour not rushing negotiations with investors
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rorypresserreax_231114.jpg
10:35
Should McIlroy want to get out of golf’s politics?
Now Playing