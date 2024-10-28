Is Kim’s locker damage a big deal?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 9: Cedric Tillman is legit
NCAA Football: Maryland at Minnesota
Minnesota vs. Illinois prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, how to watch, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Rutgers at Southern California
USC @ Washington prediction: Odds, expert picks, how to watch, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_shotsoftheyear_241028.jpg
DeChambeau, Ko up for Golf Today shot of the year
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_241028.jpg
Tucker: Ravens ‘very close to being a great team’
nbc_dps_paulfinebauminterview_241028.jpg
College football set for ‘extraordinary’ November

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire, Week 9: Cedric Tillman is legit
NCAA Football: Maryland at Minnesota
Minnesota vs. Illinois prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, how to watch, betting trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Rutgers at Southern California
USC @ Washington prediction: Odds, expert picks, how to watch, QB matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_golf_shotsoftheyear_241028.jpg
DeChambeau, Ko up for Golf Today shot of the year
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_241028.jpg
Tucker: Ravens ‘very close to being a great team’
nbc_dps_paulfinebauminterview_241028.jpg
College football set for ‘extraordinary’ November

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is Kim's locker damage a big deal?

October 28, 2024 02:43 PM
Tom Kim apologized on Monday for damaging a locker after a playoff loss in the DP World Tour's Genesis Championship. Golf Today brings the news and discusses in a roundtable whether it's worth fussing about.
Up Next
nbc_golf_shotsoftheyear_241028.jpg
4:12
DeChambeau, Ko up for Golf Today shot of the year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tomkimdiscussion_241028.jpg
5:12
Is Kim’s locker damage a big deal?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mikehicksintv_241023.jpg
9:39
Former caddie Hicks honors iconic golfer Stewart
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawasoundandreax_241023.jpg
4:57
Morikawa: ‘One more opportunity’ to win this year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_toddontiger_241022.jpg
12:05
Remembering Tiger’s historic 82nd PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jtpresser_241022.jpg
2:29
Thomas ‘champing at the bit’ to play again
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kftpresident_241022.jpg
3:50
Could KFT expand full exempt status for players?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lpgaroundtable_241021.jpg
7:36
Is Green the most underrated golfer on LPGA Tour?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtablepart2_241021.jpg
8:59
Is TGL missing opportunity with Tiger, Rory?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_241021.jpg
7:17
Woodland takes step in comeback with top-10 finish
Now Playing