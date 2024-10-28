Watch Now
Is Kim's locker damage a big deal?
Tom Kim apologized on Monday for damaging a locker after a playoff loss in the DP World Tour's Genesis Championship. Golf Today brings the news and discusses in a roundtable whether it's worth fussing about.
DeChambeau, Ko up for Golf Today shot of the year
Eamon Lynch, Matt Adams and the Golf Today staff each put forth their picks for the golf shot of the year, with Bryson Dechambeau, Lydia Ko and Robert MacIntyre each earning nominations.
Former caddie Hicks honors iconic golfer Stewart
Days away from the 25th anniversary of Payne Stewart's death, former caddie Mike Hicks remembers Stewart's greatest moments on the course.
Morikawa: ‘One more opportunity’ to win this year
Collin Morikawa speaks to the media ahead of his appearance of the 2024 Zozo Championship, looking to repeat after winning the event last season on the PGA Tour.
Remembering Tiger’s historic 82nd PGA Tour win
Todd Lewis joins Golf Today to discuss Tiger Woods' monumental victory at the 2019 Zozo Championship, the legend's last Tour victory and 82nd of his career, which tied him for the all-time lead.
Thomas ‘champing at the bit’ to play again
Justin Thomas talks about his excitement to return to competition, his track record of success in Asia and his preparation to become a dad.
Could KFT expand full exempt status for players?
Alex Baldwin, president of the Korn Ferry Tour, joins Golf Today to discuss the possibility of expanding full exempt status for PGA Tour hopefuls and the pathways to achieving this milestone.
Is Green the most underrated golfer on LPGA Tour?
Golf Today discusses whether Hannah Green is one of the most underrated golfers on the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda's health status and Caitlin Clark playing in the pro-am at The Annika.
Is TGL missing opportunity with Tiger, Rory?
Rex and Lav join Golf Today to discuss the TGL's schedule release, J.T. Poston's advanced length off the tee and more.
Woodland takes step in comeback with top-10 finish
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss the ZOZO Championship's fit in the FedExCup Fall schedule, Gary Woodland's top-10 finish at the 2024 Shriners Children's Open and rising Ryder Cup ticket prices.